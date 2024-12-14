Fontwell Park officials are preparing to welcome their biggest crowd of the year on Boxing Day.

The jump raving track’s festive fixture has become a firm favourite over the years and will again be the perfect way for families to blow away the Christmas Day cobwebs and enjoy some fresh air and fine racing.

A crowd of around 6,000 is expected.

Guy Pridie, the racecourse’s executive director, said: “Boxing Day is our biggest fixture of the year in terms of attendees, we welcome families and racegoers from all across Sussex and beyond and make sure the festivities continue for all.

Jumps action at Fontwell Park last week - and they race again on Boxing Day

"For many this is the only fixture they come to across the year so the team as always work tirelessly to ensure it a great experience.

“With 2024 being our centenary year we’re looking forward to finishing it off with one of our biggest crowds for a few years.”

Gates will open at 10am, with the first race off at 11.57am and the last at 3.27pm – with seven races in total on the card, which is sponsored by Bet MGM.

There will be Christmas-themed entertainment – including music – throughout the day.

The restaurant and marquee are now sold out. A free shuttle bus will be run to and from Ormiston Six Villages Academy, where parking is available on a first-come first-served basis. Advance tickets are £29, or £34 for the Premier enclosure.

Check fontwellpark.co.uk for travel options and updates.