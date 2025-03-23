Fortunes are for Burgess Hill's hockey ladies
Hill looked sluggish in the first half, with three early goals for Southwick, one of which was undercut into the top left hand corner out of rookie keeper Grace Young’s reach. But she kept the scoreline respectable against their accurate passing game.
Sarah Bailey and Megan Evatt were also instrumental in this with their strong defensive play.
The second half was a different game with the visitors pressing hard and Katie Meares helped lay on a pass to Becs Marriner who found Lynne Simmons and she picked up the rebound strike off the keeper to give Hill a fighting chance at 1-3.
Gillham held the defence together and Wick only got one breakaway opportunity to score again, but Hill failed to convert the greater second half pressure to reflect their efforts.
4s: Young (GK), Richardson, Marriner, Bailey, Griffiths, Caddye (Capt), Simmons, Branagan, Evatt, Gillham, Meares, Donovan
On Saturday (March 22) the team play Brighton eights at 4.30pm at The Triangle.
Burgess Hill Ladies threes beat Hailsham threes 4-1 at The Triangle later in the day.
Scorers were Louisa Sutton-Lane; Caitkin McCaffery, Jane Kendall and Isobel Maynard-Esdaile. Stand-out players in this match were Liz Crowther and Anisha Maxwell.
3s: Maxwell (Capt), Munden (GK), Smith, Crowther, Payne, Crichton, Sutton-Lane, Kendall, Sturdy, Sim. Little, Kingcome, Maynard-Esdaile, McCaffery.