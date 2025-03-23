Fortunes are for Burgess Hill's hockey ladies

By Wendy Caddye
Contributor
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:21 BST
Burgess Hill Hockey Club’s ladies fourth team lost 4-1 to Southwick twos at Steyning Leisure Centre.

Hill looked sluggish in the first half, with three early goals for Southwick, one of which was undercut into the top left hand corner out of rookie keeper Grace Young’s reach. But she kept the scoreline respectable against their accurate passing game.

Sarah Bailey and Megan Evatt were also instrumental in this with their strong defensive play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second half was a different game with the visitors pressing hard and Katie Meares helped lay on a pass to Becs Marriner who found Lynne Simmons and she picked up the rebound strike off the keeper to give Hill a fighting chance at 1-3.

Burgess Hill 3s continue to play well and are in the top half of Division 3placeholder image
Burgess Hill 3s continue to play well and are in the top half of Division 3

Gillham held the defence together and Wick only got one breakaway opportunity to score again, but Hill failed to convert the greater second half pressure to reflect their efforts.

4s: Young (GK), Richardson, Marriner, Bailey, Griffiths, Caddye (Capt), Simmons, Branagan, Evatt, Gillham, Meares, Donovan

On Saturday (March 22) the team play Brighton eights at 4.30pm at The Triangle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burgess Hill Ladies threes beat Hailsham threes 4-1 at The Triangle later in the day.

Scorers were Louisa Sutton-Lane; Caitkin McCaffery, Jane Kendall and Isobel Maynard-Esdaile. Stand-out players in this match were Liz Crowther and Anisha Maxwell.

3s: Maxwell (Capt), Munden (GK), Smith, Crowther, Payne, Crichton, Sutton-Lane, Kendall, Sturdy, Sim. Little, Kingcome, Maynard-Esdaile, McCaffery.

Related topics:SouthwickBurgess Hill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice