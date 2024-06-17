Free open sessions going well at Horsham Bowls Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new free open sessions are going well at Horsham Park Bowls Club.

They are running open sessions throughout the summer on Mondays at 6.30pm, Tuesdays 10am to 12 and Saturdays 11am to1pm. Also local workers are enjoying lunchtime sessions.

David Spurr said: “It’s good to see visitors enjoying have a go at bowls. They can be surprised how good they can get!”

The club has had less success in its matches. On another very cold evening, on Tuesday 11th, Horsham Park played their first Mid-Sussex game of the season away at Crawley Town.

Visitor, with a bit of expert guidance.

Park won on 1 rink, went down marginally on the second but lost drastically on the third, losing overall 42-57 and gaining only 2 of the 10 league points available.

Park’s top rink went to skip David Peters who with Peter Chesser, Peter Bailey and Lorena Daane were 18-4 up by end 10 but at this point the Crawley bowlers managed recover a little and score on a few more ends but Peters’ team held on and finally won by 11 shots, 22-11.