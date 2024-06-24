Free sessions a hit at Horsham Park Bowls Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are enjoying the free sessions at Horsham Park Bowls Club.

They are running open sessions throughout the summer on Mondays at 6.30pm, Tuesdays 10am to 12 and Saturdays 11am to 1pm. Also local workers are enjoying lunchtime sessions.

David Spurr, club Chairman, said: “It’s good to see people getting into the game of bowls. We hope they will try it, like it, and carry on with it!”

The club has been enjoying success in its matches as well. At last the weather improved for Horsham Park’s Tom Francis Knock Out game against Felbridge last week.

Proud Horsham Park 'newbies' show off their efforts.

The game is played with one team at home and the other away at Felbridge. Both games started promptly at 10.00am and by this time the sun was shining, it was warming up, and by the end it was very pleasant. Park was able to win the home game 22-16 and marginally lost the away game 17-19, which meant that Park won overall, 39-35, and move forward to the next round playing West Hoathly on 30th June.

On a pleasant, overcast evening, Horsham Park played their Mid-Sussex home game against the Isle of Thorns Bowls Club on 18 June.

Park won 2 rinks and lost on the third but won overall 59-48, overturning last year’s defeat, and taking 8 of the 10 league points available. Park’s top rink, skipped by Kamran Nadim, who with Ian Holmes, David Spurr and Beryl Noble scored consistently from the start and by end 14, with only 4 ends to go, they were ahead 21-5, but the Thorns bowlers won the next 3 ends to close the score a little, but Nadim’s team were still able to finish the game 12 shots ahead, 22-10.

On a beautifully warm evening Horsham Park played their Border League away game at Old Coulsdon on June 20.

Old Coulsdon are new to the league and are a very large club with a huge membership. They have won all their league games so far.

At the same time as the Park bowlers were playing, there were many other competitions taking place on both of their outside greens.