Freedom Leisure: Supporting the nation’s sporting stars with free access to leisure centres

Freedom Leisure, one of the UK’s leading not-for-profit leisure trusts, is proud to announce the relaunch of FLAIR — its dedicated support scheme offering FREE access to Freedom Leisure centres across the country for nationally ranked athletes.

Originally designed to help promising sportspeople complement their training programmes, FLAIR (Freedom Leisure Athlete Investment & Recognition) is back and better than ever, opening its doors to a new generation of talented individuals striving for excellence on the national and international stage.

Athletes who meet the criteria can now apply for complimentary membership at a Freedom Leisure facility of their choice. This will provide access to top-class gyms, swimming pools, studios, courts and other facilities, helping to supplement their training and enabling them to reach their full potential.

The leisure trust has extended the scheme to anyone aged 11 or over therefore increasing the number of sportspeople able to apply and allowing the younger aspiring athletes across the country to thrive in their chosen sport.

Ivan Horsfall Turner, Chief Executive Officer at Freedom Leisure, said: "At Freedom Leisure, we believe in the power of sport to inspire, unite and transform lives. We are incredibly proud to relaunch FLAIR and to support the UK’s most promising athletes in achieving their dreams. As a not-for-profit organisation, our focus is always on supporting the communities we serve — and that includes nurturing the next generation of sporting heroes."

Applications for FLAIR are now open via the Freedom Leisure website until 31 May 2025. Applicants will need to provide evidence of their national ranking and relevant competition history. Successful athletes will benefit from free use of one of Freedom Leisure’s extensive network of centres, spanning over 100 leisure centres across England and Wales.

For full details and to apply, visit: https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/flair/.