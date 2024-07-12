Friday at the Festival of Speed at Goodwood - 17 pictures as the action hots up

Photographer Trevor Staff captured these images as another sell-out crowd lapped up Friday’s action and sideshows, with a Red Arrows flypast among the treats that were in store for fans.
In case you missed it here are some pictures from Thursday’s opening day and here are some video clips giving you a taste of the event.
Watch out in next week’s Chichester Observer and West Sussex Gazette for all the FoS action.
