Friday at the Festival of Speed at Goodwood - 17 pictures as the action hots up

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:44 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 16:23 BST
The 2024 Festival of Speed is in full swing at Goodwood – as our latest picture gallery proves.

Photographer Trevor Staff captured these images as another sell-out crowd lapped up Friday’s action and sideshows, with a Red Arrows flypast among the treats that were in store for fans.

In case you missed it here are some pictures from Thursday’s opening day and here are some video clips giving you a taste of the event.

Watch out in next week’s Chichester Observer and West Sussex Gazette for all the FoS action.

1. Friday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed pictures by Trevor Staff (17).JPG

Friday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Trevor Staff

2. Friday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed pictures by Trevor Staff (16).JPG

Friday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Trevor Staff

3. Friday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed pictures by Trevor Staff (12).JPG

Friday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Trevor Staff

4. Friday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed pictures by Trevor Staff (14).JPG

Friday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Trevor Staff

