Friendly game for Lancing bowlers

It was good to see that sufficient members put their names forward to play a Friendly on Saturday, June 22 at Woodingdean Bowling Club, playing four triples.

A great afternoon weather wise together with the hosts welcoming Lancing Bowling Club players.

Woodingdean were determined and took all four Triples. Three Triples were very close. losing 16-15, 17-16, 20-16. The fourth Triple 22-10. This made the overall score 75-57 to Woodingdean.

Friendly Lancing against Southwick Park on June 24 was played on a glorious sunny day.

Captain of the Day, Chris Byrnes was very happy with the four triples winning on two and losing very close games on the other two. Chris skipped his rink, with Ron Roberts and John Muncer 17-14. Paul Newman skipped the other winning rink, with team, Mike Davies and Barry Withal, 17-11. Overall score 56-53 to Lancing

Brighton and Hove Div 2 Lancing v Vicarage was a very close game on a very nice evening at the Vicarage Bowling club on Tuesday evening, June 25.

This league is played with 3 Rinks. Phil Hillsden ‘s team Alan Bailey, John Rice and Dave Cornwell leading, was top rink with the score 20-10. Adam Woodroffe skipped the other winning Rink, with Roy Jackson, Chris Stevens, and Tim Clarke with the close win 15-14.

The rink that lost was still a great game, with one player short. This was skipped by Martin Salter with Les Koroknai and leading Amin Ferdowsian. Score was 16-13 to Vicarage

The overall score was Lancing winning 48-40 and league points 8-2. The game postponed in May was rearranged to play on 6th August.

Stracey Shield Game took place against Maltravers Bowling club on June 26, played at their club.

This was a difficult day for Lancing only winning on one rink skipped by Chris Byrnes with his team, Ron Roberts Chris Stevens, and Richard Bryan, score 23-18. The other rinks did not do too well, with the final score 83-57 8-2 league points to Maltravers.

Last game of the month was a Brodie Tray, against Marine Gardens played at Lancing Bowling Club.

This is when a Pair, two Triples and one Rink is played. The Pairs Alan Bailey & Sandra Dunnion won 18-16, Triple skipped by Keith Stainer with Roy Jackson and Richard Bryan had a good win, 21-11.