Hy AC and Hastings AC have been busy in recent weeks – tackling a whole range of distances with more than a little success.

Hy AC

Members have been tackling distances of 50k, 5k and five miles – and plenty more.

The UK Ultra South Downs 50k saw stellar performances from HY’s Jason Johnstone and Danny Blackman.

HY AC at the Hastings five-mile race | Submitted picture

The race offers participants stunning views of the South Downs National Park and ends over the iconic white cliffs of Beachy Head.

Johnstone demonstrated incredible endurance, completing the it in 7:43.43 for 171st position.

Blackman put in an exceptional effort, finishing the race in 4:49.14, which earned him an impressive 16th place overall.

In the Bexhill Summer 5k series, HY’s Dave Mayes was second in 18:03 followed by Megan Hopkins-Parry 20:42, Chris Castleman 22:06 and Carly Hopkins 22:06.

Hastings AC athletes were among those taking part in Eastbourne's mile night | Picture: The Graphic Corner

Brighton’s Withdean Stadium was the venue for the second U15s Sussex athletics match.

Beth Wilson and Lily Peachment ran the 100m with Sophie Smith and Beth in the 200m and Ava Morrissy non-scoring. In the 300m it was Antalia Cole and Sophie Smith.

Isabella Buchanan won the 800m in 2:18 along, with Daisy Welch and Olivia Collins and Ava Morrissy non-scoring.

Florence Tewkesbury and Megan Hopkins-Parry ran the 1500m with Kitty Morgan non scoring and in the 75m hurdles it was Ellen Gates and Kitty.

Megan took on the high jump with Florence and Megan for the long jump with Beth and Sophie Smith non-scoring.

It was Lily and Ellen with Sophie Smith non-scoring for the shotput and Sophie Sims and Isabella for the discus. Antalia and Lily threw the hammer with Olivia, Ava and Sophie Sims non-scoring for the javelin. The girls relay team comprised Sophie, Lily, Beth and Antalia.

Zion Okojie and Aiden Larkin took part in the 800m boys’ race with Zion for the long jump and Aiden for the shotput.

HY pole vaulting duo Beth Wilson and Jessica Harmer shone at Vault Lewes. The pair have only been vaulting for four months but Jessica cleared 2m and 2.10m while Beth cleared 2.20m, equalling her PB at 2.30m.

Meanwhile Kitty Morgan secured a new PB in the open 800m race in Crawley on Sunday in 2:33.94.

In the Hastings five-mile race. HY’s Amy Dixon was second lady in 30:20 and Becky Mabon the 45-49 winner.

Gary Foster was sixth in 27:49, David Mayes 30:11 in 23rd, Nicky Stiles 31:36, Charlie Burns 33:02, Harry Hammond 33:02, Ben Jones 33:17, Todd Fitz-Hugh 33:22, Joseph O'Gorman 33:25, Aaron Bourner 33:30, Jacob Mitchell 34:04, Rachel Wigmore 34:17, Spencer Bushell 34:37, Jimmy Sladden 35:12, Sean Bottomley 36:00, Leon Morton 36:07, Chris Castleman 36:28, Matthew Harmer 37:07, Mark Wilson 37:34, Deborah Read 38:05, Sharon Mayhew 38:35, Joe Moore 38:50, Wayne Prince 38:55, Tina Wren 39:15, Gary Bennett 40:20, Susan Dunn 42:11, Jackie Barker 45:01, Jenna Harmer 47:53, Jacqueline Patton 49:35.

by JENNA FRENCH and BEN JONES

HASTINGS AC

Hastings AC were well represented when Eastbourne Rovers hosted a terrific running event, concentrating solely on the one-mile races, with 12 busy heats.

The evening was a beautiful one, aided by a DJ keeping the vibe up and a rather delicious raclette van.

Five HAC athletes attended and each one gained a super time.

Most notably, Rae Le Fay was the fastest female of the evening in 4.54.36, winning a £30 prize, but also breaking the track record by 14 seconds and winning another £50 – not bad for a 17-year-old.

Next came the first Masters league match of the season in Lewes.

There was a good turnout for men, less so for the women, but seeing as so many athletes had been involved on the SAL or YDL in the two preceding days, it was still a great effort for the first match.

Provisional results showed the combined Hastings AC/ Hastings Runners team were second in the men’s contest, third in the women’s and seconf overall – beating HY AC, Eastbourne, Haywards Heath & Lewes, Arena 80, Brighton & Hove and Worthing and Steyning.

There were three first places for Jayne Baldock, and another highlight of the night was the 4x200m mixed relays, with the two Hastings AC/Hastings Runners teams coming first and second.

The next event is Wednesday, June 12.

Meanwhile at the Hastings five-mile race organised by Hastings Runners, Hastings AC’s Grace Baker held firm on her title of ‘Hastings’ fastest woman’, claiming first prize and beating last year’s female winner by a whopping 30 seconds to finish 11th overall in a time of 28:41.

The boys also positioned well, and were not miles off.

James Mountfield was fourth overall with a terrific time of 27:33 and Miller Davis, an U18 making his debut at this event, came through 11th in 29:00.

Lewes Betts, another up-and -coming youth athlete, ran 32:51. Tim Archer was 12th in 31:05 Jack Mabon finished in 33:32.

As ever the HAC cheerleader team did the club proud – offering an impressive level of support throughout the route and a great time was had by all.