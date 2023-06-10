Pickleball continues to be the fast-growing sport in the UK – and it’s proving popular in Arun. and Uganda.

Played on a badminton-size court, it is a mixture of tennis, badminton and table tennis. Arun Pickleball Club have been running for eight months, moving from one session a week to four. It is played at Angmering School, Littlehampton Academy and Angmering Community Centre.

Whilst keen to grow locally, two members of Arun Pickleball recently went to Uganda to introduce it there. They were able to donate balls, a net, paddles and some T-shirts to locals in Kampala and a charity, Wellspring Uganda, on behalf of Pickleball England and Arun Pickleball Club.

Uganda is a country where many people live on about £1 a day, with limited access to electricity, running water and sanitation.

Arun Pickleball Club members take the sport to Uganda

It was, therefore, delightful to be able to introduce the sport, which will enable people to have a great social and sporting activity at little cost.

The marking up of a court had to be improvised using flour. Some leaders were shown how to teach the sport by APC members. It is now being taught in a local school, which brings joy to the children.

Locals of all ages enjoyed themselves in the open sessions, having travelled many miles on foot.

There was a competition with some UK mission workers along with the club’s new African friends, which was well fought in very good spirits.

Some members of the Arun Pickleball Club are going to some UK-based pickleball festivals and the annual English Open in the coming months. It is hoped they could attend the Ugandan Open next year.

With the links with Wellspring, Uganda, the new club set up there is to be called Wellspring Arun Pickleball Club.

Pickleball is for people of all ages and abilities. It is great fun and helps with fitness. The club’s age range is 15 to 72. It can be played at a competitive and social level.

