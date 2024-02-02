From Australia to America: Colin sets sail in Clipper adventure
He will sail from the east coast of Australia to the Pacific coast of America, taking the chance to raise money for UNICEF and Care for Veterans.
The 40,000-nautical-mile oceanic answer to climbing Everest is the brainchild of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first man to sail non-stop around the world.
The first took place in 1996 and with only the skipper and first mate trained, others on board don’t need any prior experience of sailing to take part.
Four phases of training have brought their own challenges in six-day stints at sea off the south coast. Life on board the Clipper 70 sail boats are not for those of a nervous disposition.
It was a challenge that drew Colin. The first leg he signed up for has just begun, and the second will last until April.
“I started sailing in 1991 when I was in the army and had a great time; we had to work as a team to get it right. Sailing across one of the big oceans remained a big item on my bucket list. I found the Clipper race after some research and began the training. I enjoyed it so much I decided to sign up for the additional Pacific leg,” he said.
UNICEF is the race charity while Worthing-based Care for Veterans is a cause Colin, an ex-Army officer, is delighted to back.
The boat Colin has taken to sea in is skippered by experienced Mike Miller and has a crew of 65.
