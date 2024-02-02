Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He will sail from the east coast of Australia to the Pacific coast of America, taking the chance to raise money for UNICEF and Care for Veterans.

The 40,000-nautical-mile oceanic answer to climbing Everest is the brainchild of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first man to sail non-stop around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first took place in 1996 and with only the skipper and first mate trained, others on board don’t need any prior experience of sailing to take part.

Colin Tomlinson has begun the first of two legs of the Clipper race | Contributed picture

Four phases of training have brought their own challenges in six-day stints at sea off the south coast. Life on board the Clipper 70 sail boats are not for those of a nervous disposition.

It was a challenge that drew Colin. The first leg he signed up for has just begun, and the second will last until April.

“I started sailing in 1991 when I was in the army and had a great time; we had to work as a team to get it right. Sailing across one of the big oceans remained a big item on my bucket list. I found the Clipper race after some research and began the training. I enjoyed it so much I decided to sign up for the additional Pacific leg,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UNICEF is the race charity while Worthing-based Care for Veterans is a cause Colin, an ex-Army officer, is delighted to back.

The boat Colin has taken to sea in is skippered by experienced Mike Miller and has a crew of 65.