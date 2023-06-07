James Crespi has been appointed as the new director of Goodwood Racecourse after eight years away from the estate.

James previously spent 10 years at the Goodwood Estate working across the motorsport and music events before becoming general manager at the racecourse.

After a spell as Chief Operating Officer at West Wittering Estate PLC, Crespi became general manager of Epsom Racecourse.

Crespi, who is replacing the departng Jon Barnett, will take up his position on June 19 and will lead the racecourse team across the Qatar Goodwood Festival in August and the wider fixture list in the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

James Crespi is back at Goodwood

Crespi said: “I am delighted to be returning to Goodwood as the Racecourse Managing Director.

"Goodwood Racecourse is a spectacular and unique racing venue which welcomes many of the world's finest racehorses, jockeys and trainers. I look forward to working with the excellent team at the racecourse to deliver world class racing on the track and a brilliant experience off it.”

Adam Waterworth, managing director for the Goodwood Estate, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming James back to Goodwood. He is not only bringing a wealth of experience and talent to the role, but also an understanding of what Goodwood is all about having worked at the estate for 10 years previously.

