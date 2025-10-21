Frostbite Series at Bexhill Sailing Club

Bexhill Sailing Club's 2025 season is sadly coming to an end, as the weather and sea temperature deteriorate towards winter. So the final series of 2025 started last weekend (17th October), the aptly named Frostbite series. Race 1 saw 6 boats and a windsurfer take to the water. Launching through the surf was tricky, but apart from a wave or 2 landing in boats, all boats got safely out to sea. The 6th boat was assisted off the beach by windsurfer Miles Coote, who, having already launched, returned to the beach to help Arne Lovius launch his Laser Radial, what team players!

The triangle course was set towards Hastings, into the Bft4-5 south-easterly winds. The Devoti was the first to capsize before the race started but managed to recover and began the race well. Robbie Dinardo in the Hartley had some initial difficulties due to a minor "rigging issue," but once resolved, he sailed well with a reefed sail, gaining valuable experience in the sea swell. The two Lasers, helmed by Arn Lovius and Eve Fifield, had a competitive race, finishing less than 50 yards apart after each recovered from two capsizes.

Christina Terrazas also performed admirably despite the challenging conditions, persevering through multiple dunkings to finish strongly. Chris Heath in the Devoti struggled with an uncooperative boat that resisted tacking during the first lap. After another capsize at the gybe mark on the second lap, he decided to head back in. Similarly, Robbie, after rounding the gybe mark, opted to return to shore, inexplicably capsizing on the way despite everyone watching still no one could explain it!

Meanwhile, the Dart 16 catamaran, crewed by Dave Baldwin and Wendy Watkins, sailed smoothly around the course without any major issues (see the video on Bexhill Sailing Club's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/dave.baldwin.779857/videos/1228632555738218?idorvanity=169175119126 ). Essentially, everyone except the catamaran capsized at least once, but they all returned with big smiles, and it was heartening to see everyone helping each other recover their boats. A big thank you to the rib cox Ben Watts and crew Lisa Weller; without them, this race would not have been possible!

Bexhill Sailing Club Frostbite Series - Dart 16 Catamaran and Windsurfer

Congratulations to Fleet winners: Catamaran - Dave Baldwin & Wendy Watkins; Fast - Eve Fifield; Slow - Christina Terrazas; Windsurfer - Miles Coote.

The Frostbite Series continues with races 3 & 4 on Sunday 26th October. If you would like to join in the fun next season, please contact [email protected] Article by Rachel Wynn and Michael Copeman