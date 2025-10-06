Hundreds of runners enojyed the 13th annual Chichester Festival of Running on Sunday – with more than 400 completing the event’s centrepiece, the half marathon.

The event saw beginners and experienced athletes alike take on the iconic course, with participants tackling 10-mile, 6-mile and relay options as well as the the multi-terrain Chichester Half.

Runners enjoyed breath-taking views along the scenic route, combining city centre landmarks with the Lavant and Goodwood countryside.

Known for its mix of roads, cycle tracks, and cross-country paths, the course once again proved both a challenge and a highlight on the South Coast’s running calendar.

Finishers after the Chi Half

Half marathon winner – among a field of around 450 – was Garry Turner of Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners, who came home in 1.15.34, followed by Joshua Collins, sexond in 1.19.06, and Steven Amos, third in 1.20.57.

First woman home was Rosie Reed in 1.25.26, with Gaynor Stephens her closest rival in 1.32.56.

The ten-miler was run by close to 80 athletes and was won by Stephen Buckley in 1.07.46, ahead of Stephen Edwards in 1.10.48. Top woman in the ten-mile contest was Juliet Stallard in 1.20.08.

The six-mile race, which had a few more taking part than the ten-miler, was claimed by Chichester Runners’ Micjael Kwoka in 42.23, with Reading AC’s Ollie Howe second in 45.12 and Chi Runners’ Rob Stapely third in 46.25.

Michael Kwoka, six-mile race winner, with local MP Jess Brown-Fuller

Jessica Thomson of Bognor Tone Zone was first female – and fourth overall – in 47.27.

The Festival of Running, which has evolved since the city’s half marathon was revived in 2012, is organised by Everyone Active, who manage Westgate Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, on behalf of Chichester District Council.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people from across the community coming together to take part in this year’s Festival of Running.

Smiling faces and medals were the order of the day

“This event continues to inspire and challenge both seasoned athletes and those who are new to running. Congratulations to everyone who crossed the finish line, you should all be extremely proud of what you have achieved.”

Cllr John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council, said: “It was a real pleasure to attend this fantastic event and to see so many runners of all ages and abilities embracing the challenge and enjoying the atmosphere.

"The Chichester Festival of Running is a brilliant example of how sport can bring people together, promote wellbeing, and showcase our beautiful district.”

Local MP Jess Brown-Fuller was part of the starting party and said: Jess said: “It was an honour to start this year’s Chichester Half-Marathon. The event brings together runners of all ages and abilities, showcasing the very best of our community spirit. I would like to thank the organisers, volunteers and everyone who took part for making it such a memorable day for our city.”

Race day was voted a success by runners

Local charities and organisations were also in attendance, helping to support the day and enable the event to take place – they included: Sage House (Dementia Support), My Sisters House, TOC, local Rotary Clubs, Chichester Runners and AC and Spirit Netball.