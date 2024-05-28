Fun Run League and 220-mile relay test Burgess Hill runners
The Hedgehopper 5 is roughly a five-mile course on undulating chalky paths over the South Downs. We had a team of 17, starting with Oliver Day who finished in 34:41.
He was followed by Phil Wallek (36:39), Jamie Goodhead (37:15), Travis Golbey (37:39), Annette Maynard (41:34), Steve Barrett (43:52), Susan Wintle (44:33), Katherine Wallek (45:37), Stephen Divers (47:57), Richard Light (48:24), Nicky Callus (50:53), Chris Page (51:21), Jill Bennett (54:18), Katherine Hughes (54:19), Theresa Chalk (1:00:17), John Palmer (1:02:53) and Ruth Day (1:06:35).
We also had a group take part in the annual Green Belt Relay, a popular event in the BHR calendar. The Green Belt Relay is a 22-stage 220-mile running relay around the outside of London, organised by The Stragglers running club.
Once again BHR entered three teams of 11 captained by returning champion Oliver Day, alongside Phil Latham and Gayle Tyler.
While BHR don't tend to compete for the top spots, many runners broke BHR course records, and for the first time in BHR history we had a new member, Jonny Neville, win one of the stages.
Elsewhere, Yasmine Allfrey completed the Seaford 10k in 48:06, and the Lindfield 10k in 1:00;14, Chris Page also completed the Lindfield 10k in 1:14:36.