Fun Run League and 220-mile relay test Burgess Hill runners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Runners have been tackling another variety of races – starting with a West Sussex Fun Run League fixture in Portslade hosted by the Portslade Hedgehoppers.

The Hedgehopper 5 is roughly a five-mile course on undulating chalky paths over the South Downs. We had a team of 17, starting with Oliver Day who finished in 34:41.

He was followed by Phil Wallek (36:39), Jamie Goodhead (37:15), Travis Golbey (37:39), Annette Maynard (41:34), Steve Barrett (43:52), Susan Wintle (44:33), Katherine Wallek (45:37), Stephen Divers (47:57), Richard Light (48:24), Nicky Callus (50:53), Chris Page (51:21), Jill Bennett (54:18), Katherine Hughes (54:19), Theresa Chalk (1:00:17), John Palmer (1:02:53) and Ruth Day (1:06:35).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We also had a group take part in the annual Green Belt Relay, a popular event in the BHR calendar. The Green Belt Relay is a 22-stage 220-mile running relay around the outside of London, organised by The Stragglers running club.

BHR team at Hedgehopper 5 | Picture - Stephen Divers

Once again BHR entered three teams of 11 captained by returning champion Oliver Day, alongside Phil Latham and Gayle Tyler.

While BHR don't tend to compete for the top spots, many runners broke BHR course records, and for the first time in BHR history we had a new member, Jonny Neville, win one of the stages.