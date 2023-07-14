It's been a busy few weeks for Burgess Hill Runners.

Members have been taking part in a range of races – including more West Sussex Fun Run League events, road and trail races and a much-loved annual village fun run.

First up was the annual Hurstpierpoint St Lawrence Village Fair Fun Run.

This includes two choices of course, a challenging 8.6km route including summiting Wolstonbury Hill or the flatter 3k course taking in the grounds of the historic Danny House.

Team BHR at Roundhill Romp (Picture courtesy Stephen Divers)

Burgess Hill Runners had a group of runners all taking on the longer route, and first for BHR was Chris Alden in 40:16.

He was followed by Paul Prosser (44:48), Gayle Tyler (45:43), Trevor Symes (45:49), Daniel Belton (45:54), John Poustie (46:07), Annette Maynard (47:58 and second woman), Stuart Condie (51:18), Lee Crow (51:35), Chris Page (53:09), Andy Starling (53:42) and John Palmer (58:07).

In another group race, BHR had a group taking on the popular Roundhill Romp, a WSFRL race organised by the Steyning Athletic Club.

Mark Nicholls was first for BHR in 40:48.

Trevor (in orange) at St Lawrence Fair Fun Run (Picture courtesy Daniel Belton)

He was followed by Kirsty Phillpot (45:38), Neil Phillpot (45:49), Trevor Symes (47:28), Oliver Dewdney (48:40), Fred Sykes (49:38), John Poustie (49:52), Stephen Divers (52:26), Jack Clayton (53:08), Chris Page (56:41), Sally Symes (56:45), Stuart Condie (57:07), Nicky Callus (1:03:10), George Wotton (1:04:54), Sophie Abbott (1:07:43), Claire Giles (1:12:49), Hugh Stevenage (1:13:37), Malcolm Slater (1:18:21), David Clark (1:32:53) and Eileen Adlam (1:39:30).

Elsewhere, Yasmine Allfrey and Kevin Cross finished the Goodward Half Marathon in 1:48:33 and 1:52:12 respectively.

Annette Maynard finished third in her age group in the Bewl 15, a popular off-road race around Bewl Water in East Sussex, in 2:13:01, and John Palmer finished the five-mile course in 49:14.

Last but not least, the club also held their annual WSFRL race, the Downland Dash.

John and Annette at Bewl (Picture courtesy John Palmer)

Well done to the 376 runners in the senior race and 24 in the junior race, from across many local clubs, who took part.

Horsham Joggers were the top club at the Downland Dash.

Provisional race results saw the Joggers with 118 points from the Dash, in first place ahead of local rivals Saints & Sinners Running Club from Crawley with 112 points.

Horsham Joggers’ Melissa Galea finished as the fourth female in a time of 33.34 and Michael Daly was Horsham Joggers’ fastest male finisher, finishing in a time of 27.55.

Racing points were also won by Paul Davis, David Wilkinson, Mark Alger, Trevor Barrett, Luke Minogue, Chris Moore, Steve Wright, and Penny Barron.

The results mean that Horsham Joggers were off to a flying start in the league with 597 points after five races run.

That meant they extended their lead in the league over second-placed Chichester Runners with 573 points.