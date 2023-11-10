Fun Run League has lived up to its name for fast-finishing Chichester athletes

The final race in the 14 race West Sussex Fun Run series took place over the hilly Denne Park course at Horsham, with runners enjoying conditions which could not have been more different from the deluge the previous weekend.

Another strong squad of 30 athletes made it mission accomplished for Chichester as they comfortably secured runners-up spot for the second year in succession.

It was in mid-February when Mike Houston started the ball rolling in perfect fashion for Chichester with a win at Crawley, the first of a number of league victories during the year.

Matching Houston at the front of races has been perennial winner James Baker, who kept up Chichester’s dominance by winning at Portslade.

Chichester Runners at the Gunpowder Trot | Picture courtesy Peter Anderson

When it came to Chichester’s turn to host at Goodwood, it was the turn of the strong women’s contingent to shine with Natalie Haarer, Fay Cripps and Anya Barrett occupying three of the top four places, representing the club’s senior, veteran and under-17 age groups in the process.

It was at the popular Steying Stinger in July where normal service was resumed with Houston and Baker leaving the rest of the field trailing.

However, in addition to the club’s high flyers, there is a more important team aspect to the league with the top 25 home from each club scoring valuable league points with bonus points for the top 10 from each club.

Never outside the top 10 finishers and regularly inside the first five has been Mikeey Kwoka, who has finished the season as Chichester most valuable competitor.

He has made his mark as being one of a very few who has competed in every one of the 14 races and has achieved what may be the unique distinction of notching a maximum 140 bonus points in the process.

Nadia Anderson was not far behind in her tally and is joined by Amanda Godfrey, Wendy Whelan and team manager Peter Anderson as finishers in every race.