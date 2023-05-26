Gallery: Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club welcomes open day visitors

Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club held its annual Open Day in warm sunshine.

Taking visitors out in sailing dinghies was not possible due to the wind strength.

But power boat rides, tours of the club, land drills, food and musical entertainment from Victoria McDonnell and musician friends went ahead.

Experienced sailors did take to the water to demonstrate their skills but even for them there were capsizes in the gusty, strong north-easterly winds.

The event was supported by the Hastings Sea Cadets and the RNLI, and the mayor, patron of the sailing club, dropped by to add his support and find out what was happening in the club’s 70th anniversary year.

The club is in good health providing opportunities for sailing racing, informal sailing, youth and adult training, a social programme and the camaraderie of a friendly club atmosphere that focuses on dinghy sailing.

The club is working towards major improvements to its changing room facilities which will see the installation of a disabled access toilet and family changing room.

To find out more about the club go to www.hastingssc.org

1 . Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club open day Dick Hogg, Beachmaster for the Open Day, with Hastings’ Mayor, Councillor James Bacon Photo: Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club

2 . Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club open day The catering team inside the clubhouse Photo: Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club

3 . Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club open day Commodore Melanie Clark and Senior Instructor, Hugh Ashford, demonstrate use of a new club boat Photo: Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club

4 . Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club open day Simon Terry MBE conducts a catamaran trapeze land drill Photo: Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club

Next Page Page 1 of 2