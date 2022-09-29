Gallery: Haywards Heath’s mini rugby festival is major success

Haywards Heath U8s at the mini festival in cheery mood!

On a sunny Sunday morning, 740 young players from 59 teams representing clubs across Sussex - including Hove, Horsham, Lewes and Crowborough - joined in the HHRFC Mini Festival at Whitemans Green.

All age groups from U7s to U12s played a series of competitive matches while the Heath under-six squad continued to develop their skills nearby.

Rhodri James, HHRFC Youth Chair, said: “This has been a fantastic celebration of youth rugby and it was brilliant to see so many youngsters enjoying themselves while learning new skills alongside their friends and team-mates.

Numerous HHRFC ae group teams were involved

"We enjoyed hosting the many Sussex clubs who took part and are looking forward to a great rugby season across all the age groups at Whitemans Green.”

Thanks to the efforts of many community club volunteers, the event was a huge success and showcased the importance of rugby for many Sussex youngsters and also emphasised how important the prospect of a new HHRFC Clubhouse is to the future growth and development of rugby and other sports in the area.

MP Mims Davies, who is club president, was there to witness rugby across the ages in action.

In senior rugby, Heath’s first XV squad had been due to play a league match at Lewes but the hosts were unable to fulfil the fixture and had to concede.

U6s get busy

A hastily arranged contest away to East Grinstead twos was set up to ensure the squad maintained match fitness. A big crowd at East Grinstead for the Matt Ratana second anniversary lunch watched their own first team and saw Heath play the twos. Heath ran out 55-12 winners in a competitive game.

This week Heath face Burgess Hill in a key league derby at Whitemans Green.

Heath Colts faced a tough tie in the National Cup away to Tonbridge Juddians Academy. But the well drilled Academy side were impressive and ran out 40-5 winners. Heath Colts will now focus back on the Sussex Premier League and cup competitions. See a minis gallery: sussexworld.co.uk/sport

MP Mims Davies was there