Trainer Gary Moore has endured a fantastic start to the year, epitomised by Grade One glory courtesy of Editeur Du Gite in the Clarence House Chase.

The West Sussex-based maestro now has another big-race pot in his sights as he takes aim with two runners in the £155,000 Betfair Hurdle (3.35pm) at Newbury on Saturday afternoon. Moore is no stranger to success in the contest having won in three times this century with Heathcote (2007), Wingman (2008) and Violet Dancer (2015).

The yard were dealt a blow earlier this week with Moore’s son Jamie ruled out for a short period with concussion. However, he has been released from hospital and is on the mend.

Looking ahead to Newbury, the pick of Moore’s two runners looks to be the progressive Teddy Blue who is a 14/1 chance with Boylesports.

Gary Moore has a fine record in the Betfair Hurdle | Picture: Getty

The five-year-old was third in the Gerry Fielden over course and distance back in November and has since won a maiden hurdle in convincing style at Lingfield. His jumping can be a slight concern, but he certainly has an engine and the addition of 5lb claimer Caoilin Quinn is another positive.

The yard also saddle Yorksea who was fourth in the Gerry Fielden, 12 lengths behind his stable companion. He has subsequently landed a handicap hurdle at Fontwell and is another type open to plenty of progression. He is rated 126 so will need to take a step forward, but he has to be of interest at around 16/1.

The 7/2 market leader is Filey Bay for Grand National winning trainer Emmet Mullins. Purchased privately by JP McManus since winning at Wincanton in December, a mark of 131 looks lenient.

Icare Allen represents Willie Mullins and McManus. The five-year-old was third on his return to action in a competitive handicap at Fairyhouse when last seen and looks progressive. The green and gold silks will also be worn by No Ordinary Joe who landed a handicap at Kempton last time out and is another to note.

Paul Nicholls has two interesting runners in the shape of Hacker Des Places who struck last time out and the progressive Rubaud who is also open to untold improvement having filled second to the smart Rare Edition at Kempton when last seen.

Moore, who is currently operating at an impressive 18% strike-rate in the last fortnight, also has two interesting runners at Warwick with the headline act being Haddex Des Obeaux. He takes on Arkle favourite Jonbon in the Grade Two Kingmaker Novices’ Chase (2.40pm), but is a chaser firmly on the up having bagged victories at Doncaster and Warwick on his latest starts. He was particularly impressive over course and distance last time out, powering to a 19-length success. The Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon has looked all class in two starts over fences this term and will be tough to beat.

