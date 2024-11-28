There was mud, rain, more mud and more rain at this year’s Liverpool Cross Challenge.

The ‘Cross Challenge’ series comprises of four cross country events, attracting top class athletes from far and wide.

The course at Sefton Park challenged the hardiest of runners as it was very technical, with many twists, turns and short slippy sharp hills to negotiate.

This didn’t deter nine talented Eastbourne Rovers athletes from achieving superb results across a range of age categories.

Eleanor Strevens in the Liverpool Cross Challenge

Talented Eleanor Stevens, coached by Christopher Voice, placed 6th despite being spiked in her foot during the race.

This outstanding performance means she has been selected to represent Great Britain at the European Cross Country Championships in Turkey on Sunday (December 8).

In the under 17 girls’ age category, Raya Petrova and Freda Pearce placed well up the vast field in 11th & 18th retrospectively, evidence that their training in the lead up to the event paid off.

Byron Roberts continued his fine spell of form for the series in the under 15 boys race, working his way through the field to place 11th. Fin Lumber-Fry, 5 seconds behind his teammate, was next over the line in a solid 15th.

Eleanor Strevens - 6th - to clinch GB selection

New to the Cross Challenge, George Armstrong-Smith, had a lightning start and an impressive surge on the final stretch to place 18th. Jonah Messer ran strongly throughout placing 53rd out of the large field of approximately 150 quality athletes.

In the older age group, Fintan Pearce displayed he is going from strength to strength this season, placing 82nd in the under 20 men’s race out of 161.

And last, but certainly not least, Emily Petrova bravely ran in the under 11 race putting on a gutsy performance placing 76th out of a field of 182.

Coach Christopher Voice said: “Fantastic to see so many of the training group travel and compete in such a high level competition and be so competitive against some of the best athletes in the UK which will help in their development in the months to come in regional and national championships.’

Next up for Eastbourne Rovers is the Sussex League cross country at Ardingly on Saturday, November 30.