GB’s top two women padel players heading to Chichester
The mixed doubles exhibition match at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club will feature Great Britain’s top two women, Aimee Gibson and Catherine Rose, take to the court to face Sussex No1 and No2, Tommy Cartledge and Mat Worden.
It takes place on Tuesday, September 2, startring at 7.15pm, at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club.
The club said: “Don’t miss this chance to see two of Britain’s finest in action. All members and guests welcome – come along to enjoy elite tennis and show your support.”
…
We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.
Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/
Have you checked out the sport section of our website, sussexworld.co.uk?
It contains football, cricket, golf, athletics, tennis and much more from the area and from across the county.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.