GB’s top two women padel players heading to Chichester

Another top-class padel exhibition match is planned in Chichester.

The mixed doubles exhibition match at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club will feature Great Britain’s top two women, Aimee Gibson and Catherine Rose, take to the court to face Sussex No1 and No2, Tommy Cartledge and Mat Worden.

It takes place on Tuesday, September 2, startring at 7.15pm, at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club.

The club said: “Don’t miss this chance to see two of Britain’s finest in action. All members and guests welcome – come along to enjoy elite tennis and show your support.”

Aimee Gibson

Catherine Rose

