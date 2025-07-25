Gem of a ride: Stevens takes eventers’ challenge at Hickstead

The 2022 winner Gemma Stevens secured another win in the Ashby Underwriting Eventers' Challenge at Hickstead’s Agria Royal International Horse Show, taking the title by some margin.

Gemma had two horses entered in the class, but it was with the nine-year-old Cooley Park Muze that she secured the win, while her 2022 winner Flash Cooley finished eighth with three fences down.

Stevens was one of only two riders from the 24 starters to jump clear round the lengthy course, with the other being first-timer Ellie Fredericks, who produced a careful but steady round with Upper Class Brit to end up in ninth.

Last into the International Arena was the defending champion Alexander Bragg, this time riding his Badminton horse Ardeo Premier. He gave a valiant effort, but one fence down added four sec to his time, and he ended up more than 8pen behind Gemma.

Gemma describes Cooley Park Muze as a laid-back, confident horse who loves crowds and big occasions. “He literally strutted his stuff up the chute and into the arena, and he was ready to give his best today,” she said. “He was second in his first Advanced on Saturday at Aston, and he's come out of that absolutely bouncing. He went around with such ease.”

The pair absolutely cruised round the twisting course, keeping up a strong rhythm from the outset to cross the finish in a time of 122.36sec. “I was trying to ride the tightest, fastest lines everywhere and be as efficient as I possibly could. Cooley Park Muze was so with me today – he was so smooth and calm, and that's why he can be fast. He's probably one of the nicest horses I've ever had.”

Somerset rider Alexander Bragg ended up in the runner up spot with Ardeo Premier, and finished seventh with new ride Pamplona. “Ardeo Premier, or Eddie, just turns up and does the job. He's always a bit gawpy, like he's never been out eventing before, but he’s done big five-stars and he's so reliable – I trust him implicitly,” said Alexander, who is now aiming to go to Burghley with him.

Another Cooley horse took third place, with Harry Horton and Cooley With Ambition crossing the finish in a time of 136.95sec after two fences down, while Pippa Funnell came fourth with the homebred Billy Wonder, with the 4sec penalty leaving them on a time of 137.16sec.

The Agria Royal International Horse Show takes place at Hickstead until Sunday. Tickets are available at the gate or online. The action will also be shown live on ClipMyHorse.TV.