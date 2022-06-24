Give triathlon a try - it might boost your mental health, says Suzie

Suzie Gibbard is 35 and joined Chichester Triathlon Club in October 2021 after suffering some mental health issues. This is her account of her first Triathlon last month.

How was your first proper Triathlon?

I did a Standard Olympic Triathlon at Arundel. I maybe should have done the shorter sprint race but I wasn’t really sure which to do. I really enjoyed it and Felt really proud afterwards.

Suzie Gibbard at her recent triathlon

How far was it?

400m swim, 20km ride and 5km run

Why did you want to do a triathlon?

I suffer a lot from Anxiety. A few years ago my husband was diagnosed with cancer which was a really stressful experience for us both and exercise really helps me cope better with this. Through Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, I learned ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ or What’s the best that could happen?’

What experience did you have beforehand?

I had enjoyed a bit of swimming but was bored and wanted more variety so I joined Chichester Triathlon Club and they very quickly improved my swim, bike and run with the coached sessions they run each week. Membership is only £42 and it is so well worth it to have qualified coaching.

Would you recommend joining a club?

Absolutely! At Chichester Triathlon Club I have learned things I never even thought of that really helped me quickly improve and most importantly everyone is really friendly and inclusive.

There is a really good social element to the club that gives you somewhere to go with like-minded people and it’s been really nice to meet women my age who are also trying to fit exercise around kids, family and work- I’m a way better mum if I’ve had some time to myself!

So how did it go on race day?

I got there ridiculously early as I was nervous, but as I was setting up transition everyone was so helpful, even athletes with mega-bikes were looking out for me, it really set me at ease. I also had made some great contacts at the Chichester Triathlon who were on call if I needed it.

What happened during the race?

Getting into the pool was nervy but once I got into it I was fine and the great thing with Triathlon is you are racing yourself which is what I kept telling myself. My transitions were slow but my goal was to just enjoy the event and complete it. On the ride I saw my family for the first time and during the run I had loads of athletes encouraging me again and my husband and two children (insert names and ages) were there to greet me as I crossed the line to the megaphone enthusiastically announcing my arrival.

How did you feel afterwards?

Amazing, so proud of myself and I can’t wait for the next one at Chichester in July – I’m hooked!

How do you manage to fit in the training?

I don’t have any real plans, I just try to do a swim/bike/run every week. The coached Swim sessions are in the evening after the kids go to bed and I do what I can during lunchtime including spin classes at the Westgate. I just think that anything is better than nothing.. I’m under no pressure and just use it as a confidence booster and for my mental welfare

So what has Triathlon done for your mental well-being?

It’s made a massive difference and I would encourage anyone who can swim/bike/run to any standard to give it a go. Mental health is so important and triathlon can be an outlet for people who just need time out from the stresses in life.

Chichrester Triathlon

Saturday 9 July 2022 – Junior events

Sunday 10 July 2022 – Adult events

To Register or enquire visit www.everyoneactive.com/chichester-triathlon