Glastonbury E claim first win of the season in Eastbourne Snooker League

Glastonbury E, promoted from Div 1 last season

There were just three Premiership games taking place this week and all turned out to be close run affairs. Glastonbury E shrugged off last week’s whitewash defeat by taking a 3-2 victory over HMI Hornets.

There was never more than one frame between them but the E’s came from behind twice through Astley Barton and Alex Hall before Darren Cornford took the decider over Fred Ellington. Elsewhere Glastonbury A have taken an early lead in the league but were made to work hard for their 3-2 win over a dogged Hailsham Club A. Tom Ardley and Ian Clarke twice pulled their side level before Chris Mason beat Brendan Connolly in the final frame decider.

The final game in the top division saw a Fisherman’s club derby with Fish A take on Fish Meads A. Matt Bray gave the Meads team an early lead before Paul Pickett and Nik Driver replied, Ian Nye battled to restore parity but Graham Brooker took the final frame to give Fisherman’s A the win.

In Division 1 HMI Topaz lead the way after defeating Bollards 3-2 despite only having 4 players available. Barry Kenward, Darren Gurr and Paul Marshall picking up the points for Topaz. Eastbourne Working men’s club leapt up the table with a 4-1 win over Hailsham Club C. The worker’s had raced into a 4-0 lead but Steve Medhurst managed to salvage a point with victory over Steve Parsons.

Elsewhere Fisherman’s C and Glastonbury H enjoyed 3-2 victories over Railway Club B and Glastonbury B respectively. Neil Illsley, Lee Johnson and Ben Cumber took the points for 4 man Fish. Glastonbury H lost their opening frame before Dave Proud, Jon Fordham and Ben Tasker all ran out comfortable winners.

In division 2, early leaders Polegate C lost to second place Devonshire B, the sides exchanged frames all the way through with Dave Whatley winning the decider against Lee Weafer. Hot on their tails are Seaford Con Club who are only a point off the leaders with a game hand, they dropped their first point but still cruised to 4-1 victory over Glastonbury Fire Brigade, Pete Marsden had made it 1-1 before Seaford ran away through Gary Page, Barry Goldsmith and Ash Bull. Glastonbury C lost their opening frame before charging back to defeat Hailsham Club D 4-1.

Glastonbury Transport got their first win of the season over Angling C. Paul Kirk and Mick Astridge turning things round to claim the last two frames and a 3-2 victory. Finally there was a second consecutive 3-2 victory for Dolphin F, this time over Polegate Ministries.