The Qatar Goodwood Festival is back for another year – and a top-class week of flat racing is in store.

The highlight of Tuesday’s opening day is the Group 1 Goodwood Cup, with the Group 2 Lennox Stakes also on an excellent eight-race card.

We’ll have updates from the day on this page as the action unfolds.

The going for day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival was given as good to soft, soft in places.

Goodwood Racecourse is ready for a week of top-class flat racing | Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The going stick at 7.15am read 6.6.

