Glorious Goodwood 2023 - live updates from Tuesday's racing

The Qatar Goodwood Festival is back for another year – and a top-class week of flat racing is in store.
By Steve Bone
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:51 BST

The highlight of Tuesday’s opening day is the Group 1 Goodwood Cup, with the Group 2 Lennox Stakes also on an excellent eight-race card.

We’ll have updates from the day on this page as the action unfolds.

The going for day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival was given as good to soft, soft in places.

Goodwood Racecourse is ready for a week of top-class flat racing | Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty ImagesGoodwood Racecourse is ready for a week of top-class flat racing | Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
The going stick at 7.15am read 6.6.

Here’s some of our Goodwood week previews you may have missed…

Win tickets to Saturday at Glorious Goodwood.

One last dance on the Downs for Frankie Dettori.

Sussex Stakes has a French flavour.

Highfield Princess wants King George crown.

