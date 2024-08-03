Glorious Goodwood 2024: Get It and Align The Stars among final-day winners

Get It got it – and won the Coral Stewards’ Cup on the final of the 2024 edition of Glorious Goodwood.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The George Baker-trained Get It, ridden by Pat Cosgrave, led all the way for a 40/1 triumph in the six-furlong sprint that’s long been the highught of the Saturday of festival week.

Get It jumped sharply from stall 28 and never saw another rival as he went from pillar to post in the feature sprint handicap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trained at Chiddingfold in Surrey by Baker and ridden by Pat Cosgrave, Get It (40/1) thundered down the stands’ rail to beat Apollo One, Billyjoh and Mostabshir by half a length, a length and a quarter, and a nose.

Pat Cosgrave and Get It led all the way to win The Coral Stewards' Cup at Goodwood (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Baker, who is about to move his business to Downs House in Epsom, ran Get It from a satellite yard in Bahrain during the winter. Since returning to Britain, the six-year-old has been in fine form, winning at Windsor and Epsom Downs before finding five furlongs at Ascot against him last month.

Baker said: “Being a Sussex man, I've been coming to this race since I was five, six, seven and I watched it for many years before I became a racehorse trainer. To go and win this race on my doorstep means a huge amount – it really does tick a massive box for me.

"It's a massive team of wonderful owners and we've had a lot of fun with this horse in Bahrain, but I think this party might go on a little bit longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got a load of friends here. We've got a house full for a week. Having a party that started on Tuesday and probably won't end until next Tuesday – it is magical. Being a Sussex man, this really means a huge amount for me.

Billy Lee riding Term Of Endearment (R, light blue) wins The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

"I couldn't believe how well he was going. I was delighted we drew that draw. He came out second out of the hat and Pat and I talked about it. Look, it was pretty simple.

"I kept looking around and thinking something is going to come because you don't expect to win the Stewards' Cup, but I've just won the Stewards' Cup!"

Cosgrave said: “It is an old cliché but I couldn’t believe the price Get It was this morning. Forget about his last run, he hates Ascot – it was a 100-grand race, but we shouldn’t have gone for it as five furlongs there doesn’t suit a front-runner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love it when we get drawn on the fence because he likes to jump and get over for a furlong and then you can ride him after that. I’m not saying that I thought he would win today, but I didn’t think he was a 50/1 shot.

“I was delighted with the draw. I was saying please don’t draw in the middle because of his style of running. I was surprised he came at me so early and I was hanging on a little bit at the two, but he found plenty.”

“It’s tough in the UK because there are a lot of good jockeys, but I am riding for some really good people this year and it’s going along nicely. It’s a nice handicap today but back to work tomorrow. It’s great for George, who’s very enthusiastic about the game.”

Racegoers were treated to a thrilling finish to the opening G3 Coral Glorious Stakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 12-furlong contest was won by evergreen seven-year-old Al Aasy (3/1), who, despite facing just four rivals, found himself in a pocket on the rail until well inside the final furlong. The smallest of gaps appeared soon after as pace-setter Relentless Voyager edged over, and West Sussex jockey Jim Crowley needed no further invitation to thrust Al Aasy into the lead.

The William Haggas-trained winner, who is owned by Shadwell, quickened smartly to beat Relentless Voyager by a length, with Phantom Flight a neck further back in third.

Crowley said: “It was a messy race. We went very steady, which we knew we would. I got a bit closer at the top of the hill and then I was quite happy when he was in a pocket. William said to ride him for luck and, if it opens up, it opens up. We just needed that gap and I was very fortunate to have got up the rail.

“There wasn’t a lot of room up the rail and, in fairness to the horse, he was very brave. Once he was in there, it was game over really. He’s just as good over 10 furlongs as he is over a mile and a half. He has been a bit unlucky because that’s his run style. Obviously, he has been called a few names in the past for not being a battler. He is just one of those horses who has to be produced at the last minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“William said if you get beat riding for luck, it’s one of those things. When a trainer says that you, it takes the pressure off a little bit.”

Align The Stars may have put himself in the St Leger picture after making all the running in the Coral Summer Handicap over 14 furlongs.

Sticking to the far rail under Joe Fanning, Charlie Johnston’s Align The Stars repelled challenge after challenge as the 13 runners swept down the straight, ultimately holding fellow 10/3 joint-favourite Fairbanks by a neck. Great Bedwyn was a further half-length back in third.

A son of Sea The Stars out of the mare Kitcara, Align The Stars is a full-brother to Al Aasy, winner of the opening G3 Coral Glorious Stakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnston said: “It wasn't the plan to be making the running and, it was only when horses actually came to him and didn't get away from him, that I knew he was going to come back strong. It was good, but it certainly wasn't plan A and they aren't tactics we'll look to replicate again."

Henry de Bromhead and jockey Billy Lee enjoyed their first visits to Goodwood as they teamed up to win the G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes with Term Of Endearment.

Term Of Endearment made a successful comeback at York in May, when Night Sparkle and River Of Stars filled the places, and today Carmel Acheson’s mare confirmed her superiority over those rivals.

Term Of Endearment returned at 15/2 after taking the lead a furlong out, with Night Sparkle going down by a three-quarters of a length in second and River Of Stars the same distance back in third. Free Wind, the 11/4 favourite, finished last of the eight runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Bromhead said: “It is my first runner here – we've had a lovely time, we've been well looked after and we're having a great day.

"I am not sure I ever go anywhere with confidence, but Term Of Endearment had won a couple of Group Threes, so it seemed like the natural progression. She is probably settling much better, so we can ride her closer to the pace.

"Before, we always felt she needed soft ground, but I think that was more to bring out her stamina. I was concerned about the ground here today, but she seemed to love it.

"All options are open. She's in the Irish St Leger and I think there is a nice race at York, so we'll see."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a dead-heat in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden over seven furlongs, with Hott Shott and Spell Master flashing past the post in unison.

Both horses had the benefit of racecourse experience, with the Richard Hughes-trained Hott Shott (5/1) having finished third on debut at Kempton in May, while Andrew Balding’s Spell Master (4/1) was unplaced at Newbury before taking second at Epsom Downs last month.

Sharing the victory would have been some relief to Balding, who saddled five seconds at this week’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, including three on the final afternoon.

Paradias produced a decisive change of gear to pass several rivals and take the Coral We’re Here For It Handicap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The burden of top-weight could not stop the Alan King-trained five-year-old, who provided jockey Rossa Ryan with a third winner of the week and a quick-fire double following his dead-heat victory on Hott Shott.

Witness Stand made a mockery of his 40/1 starting price when running out an easy winner of the Whispering Angel Handicap over seven furlongs.

Last of 13 at Chester on his latest start, Witness Stand was fitted with first-time cheekpieces by trainer Tom Clover and they certainly did him no harm as he quickened clear to beat Piz Nair by three lengths.

WEEK’S WINNERS

A sensational 2024 Qatar Goodwood Festival for Mick Appleby saw the Oakham handler receive the top trainer award for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appleby remarkably recorded four wins, a second and two thirds from his seven runners across the meeting, including taking Friday’s G2 King George Qatar Stakes with star sprinter Big Evs.

Kitai made virtually all to take Tuesday’s HKJC World Pool British EBF Fillies' Handicap, while Big Mojo flew home to win the G3 Jaeger-LeCoultre Molecomb Stakes 24 hours later, a race in which stable-mate Mr Lightside finished third.

Shagraan scored in Thursday’s Buccellati Handicap and the trainer sent out Billyjoh to place twice over the week, including taking third in Saturday’s Coral Stewards’ Cup.

Aidan O’Brien also sent out four winners from his select team of runners but was edged out due to Appleby’s superior record of placed horses. O’Brien’s four wins, headlined by Kyprios in the G1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup and Opera Singer in the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes, were all for Coolmore Partnerships, helping them claim the leading owner prize narrowly from Wathnan Racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appleby said: “It is great for everyone concerned – the whole yard, and all the owners who support us. I never dreamt we’d be able to do it here. I love Goodwood – I prefer it to Royal Ascot! I love it down here. The horses are running well and we keep getting better quality horses – it’s all down to the owners who support the yard, and long may it continue.

“I couldn't have imagined it coming into the week. We were confident Big Evs would probably win but were not so confident about the others. We knew Big Mojo was pretty decent at home, but to come to the races and do it is a different matter.

"We've been able to show what we can do. Big Evs was definitely the highlight and it's been a great week for everybody to do it at Glorious Goodwood. I would imagine there will be a party for the team next week."

Oisin Murphy collected the prize for top jockey at the Qatar Goodwood Festival for the first time thanks to four wins, including a dramatic dead-heat on Spell Master in Saturday’s seven-furlong British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jouncy won the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden over a furlong shorter on the opening day, while the jockey posted a double on Friday with Toimy Son in the Coral Golden Mile and Assailant in the Coral Play Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap.

Murphy’s seven second places over the week saw him deny Ryan Moore, who partnered all four of the Coolmore/O’Brien wins and did not ride at the meeting on Friday and Saturday.

Murphy said: “I was very fortunate that Ryan Moore had to go to America – he rode four winners in three days, and it has taken me five days to ride four winners. I don’t know how many seconds I had – I know I had three today – so it was very fortunate that that Spell Master got up. Seconds are very painful and most of them were for Andrew Balding, so thank you to him and his team, and apologies that I didn’t win on more of them.

“I was second behind Ryan Moore as leading jockey at Royal Ascot, and it is nice to be the leading rider here. Thank you to Goodwood; they do a marvellous job, and the clerk of the course, Ed Arkell, has done a fantastic team job with his ground all week, so top marks.”

CRESPI: MOST MEMORABLE OF WEEKS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Crespi, Goodwood Racecourse’s Director, said: “The 2024 Qatar Goodwood Festival has been one of the most memorable of weeks and we have enjoyed outstanding weather throughout the five days.

“We have witnessed world-class racing with tremendous successes and the atmosphere has been second to none – there is no better place in the world than Goodwood Racecourse.

“We look forward to doing it all again next year and extend our sincere thanks to the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, our title sponsor. Without their support, alongside our other official partners, including Coral, this would not be possible."