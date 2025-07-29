The wait is over; Glorious Goodwood is back – the 2025 Qatar Goodwood Festival begins today.

Five days of top-class action on the South Downs begins on Tuesday afternoon, with the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.05pm) the opening day’s highlight and the first of three Group 1 races in the festival’s first three days.

Director of racing and clerk of the course Ed Arkell told sussexworld.co.uk everything was set for a memorable week.

The going is good, with the groundstaff having had to water extensively in recent weeks because of a lack of rain.

The 2025 Qatar Goodwood Festival runs from today (Tuesday, July 29) to Saturday | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Some light rain is expected on the Downs this morning – part of a mixed forecast for the week which looks like it will bring more fine days than ones affected by showers.

Arkell said confirmed runners for the opening two days of racing, Tuesday and Wednesday, were pleasing.

“There’s good strength, depth and numbers on Tuesday’s card; for Wednesday nubmers are very slightly down but the quality is still there.

“All the stars we expected to see in the biggest races are confirmed.”

Clerk of the course Ed Arkell is all smiles this morning as he checks the going at Goodwood | Picture: Malcolm Wells

This morning, Goodwood said: “The going for day one of t﻿he Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, is: Good. Going Stick at 7.20am: 7.1

“There was 22mm of rain last Saturday and Sunday, 0.2mm rain Thursday night. Chance of a shower this morning. Wednesday looks dry. Thursday chance of showers. Friday and Saturday look dry.”

The action starts at 1.20 here are some odds for the opener….

Castle Cove 7/2

Defiance 5/1

Jolly Jack Tar 6/1

Grey Cuban 15/2

Masoun 8/1

Tony Montana, Westridge 10/1

Ancient Rome 12/1

Take Heart 14/1

English Oak 16/1

Bolster 18/1

Naqeeb 25/1

Sir Busker 25/1

After today’s action, Wednesday’s highlight is the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes while Thursday’s Group 1 contest is the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Tickets are still available but booking is advised – go to https://www.goodwood.com/horseracing/qatar-goodwood-festival/tickets-and-packages/ to check availability.

Goodwood said: “We are now limited in the Gordon Enclosure and tickets are selling fast in the Richmond Enclosure.”

And if you’re going, have fun!