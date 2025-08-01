It’s day four at Glorious Goodwood – and it’s dry.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the best news of the day after downpours which did their best to ruin Thursday’s Ladies’ Day although did not stop the full programme of racing taking place.

The going is now soft, good to soft in places after the track took 37mm of rain in a day – incredibly that’s more than the total rainfall seen at Goodwood between the start of March and late May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday’s highlights are the Betfred Golden Mile and the King Geroge Qatar Stakes – the latter a thrilling 5f dash – as we move into the latter part of the week.

Coppull wins the Markel Richmond Stakes at Goodwood on day three (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

And here are some tips for Friday’s action to help you try to find a winner or two.

Goodwood officials said a sunny and breezy day was expected today – with Saturday’s festival finale also set to be dry.