Glorious Goodwood: All the Friday updates from the Qatar Goodwood Festival
That’s the best news of the day after downpours which did their best to ruin Thursday’s Ladies’ Day although did not stop the full programme of racing taking place.
The going is now soft, good to soft in places after the track took 37mm of rain in a day – incredibly that’s more than the total rainfall seen at Goodwood between the start of March and late May.
Friday’s highlights are the Betfred Golden Mile and the King Geroge Qatar Stakes – the latter a thrilling 5f dash – as we move into the latter part of the week.
Here’s the best of pictures from a soggy Ladies’ Day and here’s all the latest runners, riders and results.
And here are some tips for Friday’s action to help you try to find a winner or two.
Goodwood officials said a sunny and breezy day was expected today – with Saturday’s festival finale also set to be dry.
