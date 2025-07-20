We’re into week 51 of planning for Glorious Goodwood 2025 – because, according to racecourse director James Crespi, preparations began on the Monday after last year’s festival ended.

Crespi and his team will welcome around 100,000 people throug the gates over five days, starting next Tuesday, so what goes into it behind the scenes – and how are plans for this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival coming along.

We caught up with Crespi to find out. You can see some of our interview in the video player above.

When would planning for this particular event have actually started?

I would say the Monday after the last day of Glorious. It really is like that. I think we had such a good festival last year with such great weather and everything that goes along with it. Amazing racing, entertainment, food. The whole festival sort of vibe that we put on here.

We were really keen to get on that straight away and we went early with our ticket sales just while it was fresh in everyone's mind. But it absolutely started the Monday after Glorious.

Such early planning allows every little detail to be covered, and that must be important to a high-profile event like this?

It's the small details as well as the big things. We've been fortunate this year. We've had some new team members. We've got a new general manager who's come to us from Revival and knows Goodwood well.

It's at the stage now where we're going through everything with a fine tooth comb and making sure everything is as it should be. But a big thing for us for this year as well was to talk about the race course in a different way.

We wanted our marketing campaign to focus a bit more on the actual sport itself and the hard work that goes on behind the scenes – and the fact that we're standing somewhere that has over 200 years worth of sporting legacy. We want to remind everyone of the great sporting moments that have been here over the last couple of centuries.

Is that because you can’t stand still and constantly have to have new ideas?

Yes. You're always looking for new people to come racing. This year is, I would say, a bit of a consolidation year. We've seen that in our attendance numbers where I feel like a bit of a back-to-basics approach has helped us re-engage with people that perhaps haven't been for the last year or two.

We've got a few exciting things up our sleeves for next year and 2027, which I can't really say much about at the moment. But this year it's been about focusing on reminding everyone of the great sport they're going to see here for five days.

The catering teams are brilliant this year with new offerings around the course, whether in hospitality or some of the smaller outlets. One of my favourites, we started selling espresso martinis, which have gone down very well!

We hope everyone will recognise we want them to have the best time possible.

Has there been a lot of work around the site over the course of the year to keep it looking its best?

Absolutely. Our maintenance manager does an amazing job. Because of where we are on the top of the South Downs, we're very fortunate that the setting makes this place what it is. But there is a lot to keep on top of – though you can't start a lot of that work until much later on in the year when the weather perks up. It's a 365 day job, making sure this place sort of looks like it does.

And now we're close to Glorious, what sort of things are happening now?

I think we're in a good place. Having a really good general manager has pushed us on this year. It definitely feels like we're a bit ahead. There’s been a few of the usual curveballs thrown our way.

We're currently sort of figuring out a new stage where the jazz band are going to play, which is going to be great, actually, because they will be a bit more central to the event than they have been in previous years.

You put on a big event like this, and there's always some last minute changes. But now it's just really making sure we're across all the detail, a big push on a few, last-minute things.

Ticket sales are looking great, we are probably not far away from having to say, ‘hurry up and book’ because a few of the enclosures on a few of the days are getting close to capacity.

That's interesting about ticket sales, because there's been a lot of publicity nationally about some racing festivals and some courses really struggling to get people in through the gates… you seem to have steered clear of a decline in sales?

I saw some figures from the industry and as a whole, I believe, it’s about four to five per cent up halfway through the year. There were some festivals that didn't quite get there, but certainly Ascot had a good week. And our ticket sales are encouraging. We're ahead of where we were this time last year.

In the last couple of days before we start, I wouldn't be surprised at all if we're having to remind people to, to hurry up.

We have worked hard. We’re aware that days are expensive now. So we do a lot to try to provide value and hold our prices – we think it is a respectable and sensible sort of price, and not scaling back on the customer experience because we want that to be better each year.

A lot of the work that we've done with the new marketing team this year has taken a very different approach, not just with the narrative I mentioned about it being a lot more about the sport this year, but actually how we spread that message.

It is absolutely about the sport, but it's absolutely about the glamour too, and everything that goes with this completely unique festival. And we've got some good agencies and good teams on board.

We seem to perhaps have been able to cut through a bit more than we have done in previous years with a slightly different way of marketing.

I remember you told me once before that when Glorious starts, it's like being in charge of a small town….

Yes, there's a lot of responsibility to help every aspect of people once they're in here. It's a big effort. Things change, and you need to approach things differently. So the number of people we have on site now to run the event and make sure everyone has a really great day is always creeping up.

We've got up to 25,000 people a day coming in so its a bit of a task to make sure that works seamlessly. It is like a small town. You have everyone from police, doctors, information, you name it, all together.

There are thousands of hospitality covers a day and the massive operation that goes in behind that.

On a personal level, will you get to see any of the racing during the week or will it pass you by?

I see a bit more these days than I used to when I was operations manager, for sure. And the entries look great for this year, look very competitive. And I don't think I'll ever do an interview with you where I don't mention Frankel.

In my first year here, being able to see that incredible moment, standing here actually and watching them come back in after the Sussex, wow! You hope for something like that every year.

Our racing this year has been really competitive and hopefully that carries on over the festival. I’ll be getting to see as much as I can.

So if people are thinking about buying tickets, what’s the advice?

Go ahead and book! We are fully digital this year. So it's an easier experience to buy. You download our app and buy tickets and they appear straight in your app on your phone.

If you're buying for groups of people, it's much easier to share too – no more having to post tickets out or wait for collection or what have you. It's a much better process.

With the good weather we've had, and the fact everyone had such a good time at Glorious last year, with the trajectory we're seeing at the moment, I would get on and book. It's going to be busy.