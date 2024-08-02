Glorious Goodwood day four: Friday updates as sun-baked Qatar Goodwood Festival continues

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 11:50 BST
It’s day four at Glorious Goodwood and it promises to be another top-class day of racing on the South Downs.

We’ll have news on this page from races including the Coral Golden Mile and the Qatar King George Stakes.

Meantime here’s some the week’s highlights so far.

Here’s the best of the pictures from day one, when Kyprios grabbed the headlines by winning the Goodwood Cup.

Who eill be in the winners' enclosure on Friday? Picture by Clive BennettWho eill be in the winners' enclosure on Friday? Picture by Clive Bennett
Who eill be in the winners' enclosure on Friday? Picture by Clive Bennett

Here’s all the news from Sussex Stakes day – when Notable Speech won the big race.

This is our gallery of 51 great pictures from Ladies’ Day when the Magnolia Cup and the Nassau Stakes were among the highlights.

News from the course today…

The going for day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Friday, August 2, is: Good to Firm.

Weather: Dry overnight. A misty start followed by a dry, sunny and warm day. Potential for 2-4mm rain on Saturday.

Watering: Applied 5mm from mile start to intersection on the round course and from 5f to past the winning post on the straight. Watered bends as per previous evenings.

