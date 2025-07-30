Glorious Goodwood: Huge shock as Qirat wins Sussex Stakes - at odds of 150/1

There was a massive upset in the £1m Sussex Stakes – as 150/1 outsider Qirat won, with odds-on favourite Field Of Gold well beaten.

It’s the race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and in fact one of the most highly anticipated contests of the whole flat racing season.

And the many who thought it would be the next chapter in the remarkable race career of the John and Thady Gosden-trained Field Of Gold had a shock coming to them as Ralph Beckett’s runner was ridden to glory by Richard Kingscote.

Rosallion (Sean Levey) was second for Richard Hannon, Henri Matisse (Ryan Moore) third for Aidan O’Brien, with Field Of Gold, with William Buick on board, back in fourth.

Richard Kingscote and Qirat win the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Field Of Gold was the odds-on favourite to claim the Sussex Stakes spoils but he had six high-class rivals looking to put him in the shade.

An impressive win for Field Of Gold in the Sussex Stakes could have seen the three-year-old exceed his sire Kingman’s peak Timeform rating of 134.

Richard Kingscote returns after riding Qirat to victory in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Al Ghadeer is on track for his third successive Doha Triple Crown after edging out Ch’ezza in the first leg, the £400,000 G1 Qatar International Stakes.

Sent off the 1/7 favourite on his return from a break, Al Ghadeer took some time to warm to his task under Christophe Soumillon, but the Francois Rohaut-trained six-year-old managed to get the better of his stablemate in the final half-furlong.

Al Ghadeer has now won 10 G1 races for purebred Arabians, including this race three times, and is regarded by many as the best purebred Arabian of all time.

The Doha Triple Crown continues with the G1 Arabian World Cup at Longchamp, France, in October and Qatar’s G1 HH The Amir Sword in February.

Rohaut said: “That was expected because the fourth Rajaaz is a good horse on his day, but what was important was to see the three old boys running their best."

King George V Stakes fifth Omni Man (8/1) maintained his progression with a decisive success in the Coral Pipped At The Post Winners Handicap over 12 furlongs.

Having sat close to a strong pace at Royal Ascot, Ryan Moore was more patient on the top-weight this time, travelling strongly at the back of the field before darting clear once angled towards the rail entering the final furlong.

The margin of victory was just under two lengths, with lightly raced duo Mdawi (22/1) and Kurakka (4/1) filling the places in a bunched finish.

Joseph O’Brien’s winner paid a handsome compliment to King George V Stakes victor Merchant, who is a warm order for tomorrow’s G3 HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes.

O’Brien’s race planner Kevin Blake said: “That was grand. He showed a really good turn of foot. He ran very well at Ascot, when it looked like he didn’t quite get home, but I’d say he’s improving the whole time and that was a very strong race, as you can see by the way the form is working out."

Ralph Beckett achieved the rare feat of saddling both horses in a dead-heat for first place in the G3 HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes.

Saqqara Sands (16/1) and Tabiti (9/2), ridden by Rossa Ryan and Ryan Moore respectively, were inseparable as they flashed past the post in the seven-furlong contest, with 7/2 favourite Bright Thunder half a length further back in third.

This was a second G3 success for Juddmonte homebred Tabiti, while Saqqara Sands was scoring at Pattern level for the first time for owner-breeder John Deer, following a Listed success at Carlisle last month.

Beckett said: “My daughter was laughing at me because I was going 'go on Rossa, go on Ryan, go on Rossa…'. I have definitely not been involved in a finish when two of my horses dead-heated before. William Easterby just told me his father [Tim] did it at Pontefract about 10 years ago, so I am in good company. It is one to remember."

Irish raider Lady Iman justified 11/8 favouritism with a smooth display in the G3 HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes for Ger Lyons and Ryan Moore.

The daughter of Starman proved well suited by the drop back to the minimum trip, having lost her unbeaten record when second to Ballydoyle filly Beautify in a six-furlong G2 at the Curragh last time.

Having travelled nicely into the race towards the far side, Lady Iman put the race to bed with a smart change of gear and went on to win by a length and a half. Newmarket Listed winner Argentine Tango (11/) was second, with Windsor Castle Stakes runner-up Dickensian (11/1) third.

Lady Iman gains a guaranteed start in the $1 million G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, a race Lyons won last year with Magnum Force.

Lyons said: “The Breeders’ Cup is where I’d like to go, but I don’t own her. We won it last year with Magnum Force, and as Ryan just said, if Lady Iman gets a low draw at Del Mar, she wins it - she’s proper.

From day one… here’s 51 great photos from the opening day of Glorious and here is how Tuesday’s action unfolded – sadly it was a day when a fatal injury suffered by Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup overshadowed some fantastic racing.

Scandinvia was the first Group 1 winner of the week with his Goodwood Cup success over stablemate Illinois, in an Aidan O’Brien one-two. Witness Stand and Zavateri were other notable winners on day one.

Stick with this page and this website and the Observer app for all the news and pictures from Goodwood – and don’t miss the Chichester Observer, on sale on Thursday morning, for all the coverage of the early part of the week, including a picture special from Tuesday’s opener.