Glorious Goodwood Ladies' Day tips: Nashwa Nassau claims look strong

Who will take the Ladies' Day honours at Goodwood? Picture: Malcolm Wells

The action gets underway at 1.50pm and concludes at 5.20pm. The ground is Good, Good to Firm in places and the forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

The highlight is the £600,000 Group One Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35pm) in which Hollie Doyle and John and Thady Gosden team up with Nashwa. She was a fine third in the Oaks at Epsom in June and deservedly gained Group One honours when landing the French Oaks last time out. She looks tough to oppose in this event based on that effort.

William Haggas has an interesting runner in Lilac Road. She gamely landed a Group Two event at York in May and looks open to further improvement. Dreamloper was sixth in the Pretty Polly, but had enjoyed Group One glory in the Prix d’Ispahan prior to that performance.

Ville De Grace was beaten a nose by Dreamloper in the Dahlia Stakes earlier on this season, but could only muster fourth behind Lilac Road at York last time out. However, she remains an interesting runner in this event, whilst Aidan O’Brien relies on Concert Hall who landed a Listed event on her first start this season and has subsequently run with credit in four Group One events, including the Irish 2000 Guineas and the Epsom Oaks in which she filled thirf in both events.

Elsewhere on the card, the £200,000 Group Three Gordon Stakes (3.00pm) which features Godolphin’s New London. He blotted his copybook when failing to justify odds-on favouritism in the Chester Vase in May, but he bounced right back to form with a smooth win in handicap company at Newmarket in July.

Hoo Ya Mal was bought for £1.2 million following his second in the Derby and he has to be respected on his first start for George Boughey, whilst West Wind Blows was a well-beaten ninth in the Derby, but he gamely landed a Listed event at Hamilton in July. Deauville Legend, a winner of a Group Three event at Newmarket last time out and Royal Ascot runner-up Grand Alliance are others to consider here.

The £150,000 Group Two Richmond Stakes (2.25pm) features Royal Scotsman who does look tough to beat on paper in this event. He scored in good style at Goodwood in May, powering clear in fine style and he was not disgraced when third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Crispy Cat was unlucky at Royal Ascot when suffering interference when third in the Norfolk Stakes, but disappointed last time out. Chateau was fourth in the Windsor Castle and has since gone on to a Listed event at Newbury. Debutant winners Al Karrar and Marshman are other interesting runners in this event.

