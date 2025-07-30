It’s Glorious Goodwood, it’s Wednesday … and that means only one thing – Sussex Stakes day.

It’s the race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and in fact one of the most highly anticipated contests of the whole flat racing season. And it’s due off at 3.05pm – and is live on ITV if you are not lucky enough to be at Goodwood to see it in the flesh.

Field Of Gold, trained by John and Thasy Gosden, is the odds-on favourite to claim the Sussex Stakes spoils but he has six high-class rivals looking to put him in the shade. We’ll have news of that and all the rest of the day’s racing on this page as it happens, plus pictures and reaction.

The going for day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar is officially Good. The Going Stick at 7.20am read 7.2.

Glorious Goodwood is up and running | Picture: Clive Bennett

Goodwood said: “Today looks dry with sunny spells – that after light rain affected Tuesday’s opening day. Showers, potentially heavy, are forecast for Thursday. Friday has a chance of showers; Saturday looks dry.”

Today’s market movers with Coral, official partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar

1.55pm HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)

Bright Thunder – 6/1 from 8/1

Betty Clover – 14/1 from 33/1

2.30pm HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes (Group 3)

Sands Of Spain – 17/2 from 12/1

Rydale Frosty – 11/1 from 18/1

3.45pm British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap

Wonder Star – 9/2 from 8/1

4.20pm British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes

Our Cody – 13/2 from 9/1

4.55pm World Pool Bet With The Tote Handicap

Native Warrior – 4/1 from 7/1

1.20

Sing Us A Song 11/4

Sudu 7/2

Omni Man, Kurakka, Novelista 6/1

Jupiter Ammon 10/1

Cape Breton 12/1

Mdawi 18/1

Tuscan Star 66/1

1.55

Tabiti 4/1

Bright Thunder, Jabaara 11/2

Romantic Style, Formal 8/1

Cloud Cover, Arabian Dusk, Saqqara Sands 12/1

Betty Clover, Silver Ghost 14/1

Havana Pusey 20/1

Fair Angellica 22/1

Jasna's Secret 28/1

2.30

Lady Iman 11/8

Military Code 10/3

Dickensian 13/2

Sands Of Spain 8/1

Rydalwe Frosty 10/1

Ameeq 11/1

Argentine Tango 14/1

Rogue Supremacy 28/1

3.05

Field Of Gold 1/3

Rosallion 11/2

Henri Matisse 13/2

Docklands 25/1

Carl Spacker 28/1

Qirat 125/1

Serengeti 200/1

3.45

Music Piece 4/1

Wonder Star 9/2

Wisper 6/1

Ashariba, Model Yuko 7/1

Quebella 9/1

Akecheta 10/1

Kayhana 11/1

Bintjeddah 16/1

Our Golden One, Power Of Destiny 20/1

Patagonia Girl 22/1

Lady Chartwell 28/1

Bassadanza 66/1

4.20

Zelaina 11/10

Spicy Marg 5/1

Our Cody 6/1

Luna Mia, Temple Of Athena 8/1

Revival Power 14/1

Lebron Power 16/1

Angel Numbers 28/1

Desert Jungle, Guernsey Lady 40/1

Palmeira 80/1

4.55

Native Warrior 4/1

Defence Minister 6/1

Leadman 7/1

Billyjoh 9/1

Racingbreaks Ryder 10/1

Blue Prince, Mr Chaplin, Physique 11/1

Crimson Spirirt 12/1

Diamondonthehill 18/1

Rhoscolyn, Stanage, Cracking Gold 20/1

Glenfinnan 22/1

Great Acclaim, Havana Blue 25/1

Signcastle City 28/1

Society Man 33/1

Fine Interview 40/1

Mcmanaman 125/1

While you are waiting for Wednesday’s action to start, here’s 51 great photos from the opening day of Glorious and here is how Tuesday’s action unfolded – sadly it was a day when a fatal injury suffered by Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup overshadowed some fantastic racing.

Scandinvia was the first Group 1 winner of the week with his Goodwood Cup success over stablemate Illinois, in an Aidan O’Brien one-two. Witness Stand and Zavateri were other notable winners on day one.

Stick with this page and this website and the Observer app for all the news and pictures from Goodwood – and don’t miss the Chichester Observer, on sale on Thursday morning, for all the coverage of the early part of the week, including a picture special from Tuesday’s opener.