Glorious Goodwood LIVE: Priti Patel present as 2022 Qatar festival begins

The Goodwood Cup is the day one highlight as Stradivarius tries to bow out with a fifth win in the race - having claimed a record fourth victory in the contest in 2020.

Home secretary Priti Patel was among the famous faces spotted among the early arrivals on the opening day of the festival.

We'll have results, reaction and other news from Goodwood on this page as the afternoon unfolds, with the most recent news here at he top of this page...

A colourful start to the week / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty

Frankie starts with win

The festival began under cloudy skies and a few spots of rain but with a superb win for Frankie Dettori on board the Charlie and Mark Johnston-trained Forest Falcon (14/1) in the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Stakes.

There was another 14/1 victor in the second race, the Group 2 Vintage Stakes for two-year-olds, taken by Marbaan, ridden by Jamie Spencer for Charlie Fellowes.

Small screen stars

Home secretary Priti Patel is welcomed to the racecourse by Goodwood events MD Adam Waterworth / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Some of the most recognisable TV networks in the world will broadcast this week’s Qatar “Glorious” Goodwood Festival, including, for the first time, ESPN / Disney + in South America and Sony (SPN) in India and the sub-continent.

Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and HBA Media (HBA), working with Goodwood Racecourse, have generated widespread interest in the Festival (July 27 to 31) – one of the highlights of the horseracing calendar.

Other first-time broadcasters of Goodwood include, Eclat (14 countries in South-East Asia), NENT (Pan-Europe), Polsat (Poland), Setanta (Baltics and Eurasia), Wedotv (Germany, Switzerland and Austria) and Wasu.TV (China).

Audiences in UK and Ireland (ITV, Virgin Media, Racing TV), Africa (Racing 240), Japan (Green Channel), Hong Kong (HKJC, Cable TV, TVB, Now TV) and Australasia (Sky Racing, Trackside) will also get to experience racing of the highest order, with the highlight being the Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes on July 27.

Broadcast crews from TVG (US), Dubai Racing Channel and Al Kass (Qatar) will also be on course to bring live coverage from the Sussex Downs, in the south of England.

ITV Racing will broadcast six races every day for UK viewers - one more a day than previous years - showing 30 races across the week.

Ed Arkell, Clerk of the Course and Director of International Racing at Goodwood Racecourse, said: "The Qatar Goodwood Festival is five days of top-class international racing in one of the most picturesque backdrops you could imagine for any sporting event. We are delighted to have secured around 30 broadcasters, including seven new broadcasters, whose viewers will experience riveting racing and a social occasion like no other.”

Betting news

Coral spokesman John Hill said: “After missing the Gold Cup due to unsuitable ground, punters believe Trueshan is going to gain compensation in the race he won 12 months ago. Alan King’s runner has been backed into favouritism ahead of Kyprios.

“The Gold Cup winner and Stradivarius are both weak in the betting for the feature, while Coltrane is attracting plenty of support to get the better of the big three at the top of the market.

“Earlier in the card, Kinross is proving popular to land the Lennox Stakes for Frankie Dettori, while in the Vintage Stakes, Dornoch Castle is the best backed horse to maintain his 100% record on the track.”