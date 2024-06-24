Glorious Goodwood: Odds for Qatar Sussex Stakes updated after contenders shine at Royal Ascot

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 15:48 BST
The odds for the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes have been updated after a number of horses entered in the Glorious Goodwood showpiece ran well at Royal Ascot.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival’s one-mile showpiece takes place on Wednesday, July 31, with Ascot winners Charyn and Rosallion among those likely to line up.

Here are the latest odds – courtesy of Grosvenor Sport:

Rosallion - 5/4

Rosallion (Sean Levey) wins at Royal Ascot last week | Picture: Malcolm WellsRosallion (Sean Levey) wins at Royal Ascot last week | Picture: Malcolm Wells
Henry Longfellow - 4/1

Charyn - 9/2

Notable Speech - 5/1

Haatem - 7/1

Charyn (Silvestre de Sousa) was also a Royal Ascot winner | Picture: Malcolm WellsCharyn (Silvestre de Sousa) was also a Royal Ascot winner | Picture: Malcolm Wells
Opera Singer - 12/1

Lazzat - 14/1

Inspiral - 16/1

Quddwah - 16/1

Laurel - 16/1

Facteur Cheval - 20/1

Metropolitan - 20/1

Audience - 20/1

Maljoom - 20/1

Dancing Gemini - 20/1

Royal Scotsman - 20/1

River Tiber - 25/1

Devils Point - 25/1

Soul Rush - 33/1

Dolayli - 33/1

Unquestionable - 33/1Ylang Ylang - 40/1

Brave Emperor - 40/1

Lead Artist - 40/1

Sonny Liston - 40/1

Bar - 50/1

