Glorious Goodwood: Odds for Qatar Sussex Stakes updated after contenders shine at Royal Ascot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The odds for the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes have been updated after a number of horses entered in the Glorious Goodwood showpiece ran well at Royal Ascot.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival’s one-mile showpiece takes place on Wednesday, July 31, with Ascot winners Charyn and Rosallion among those likely to line up.

Here are the latest odds – courtesy of Grosvenor Sport:

Rosallion - 5/4

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosallion (Sean Levey) wins at Royal Ascot last week | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Henry Longfellow - 4/1

Charyn - 9/2

Notable Speech - 5/1

Haatem - 7/1

Charyn (Silvestre de Sousa) was also a Royal Ascot winner | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Opera Singer - 12/1

Lazzat - 14/1

Inspiral - 16/1

Quddwah - 16/1

Laurel - 16/1

Facteur Cheval - 20/1

Metropolitan - 20/1

Audience - 20/1

Maljoom - 20/1

Dancing Gemini - 20/1

Royal Scotsman - 20/1

River Tiber - 25/1

Devils Point - 25/1

Soul Rush - 33/1

Dolayli - 33/1

Unquestionable - 33/1Ylang Ylang - 40/1

Brave Emperor - 40/1

Lead Artist - 40/1

Sonny Liston - 40/1

Bar - 50/1