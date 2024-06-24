Glorious Goodwood: Odds for Qatar Sussex Stakes updated after contenders shine at Royal Ascot
The Qatar Goodwood Festival’s one-mile showpiece takes place on Wednesday, July 31, with Ascot winners Charyn and Rosallion among those likely to line up.
Here are the latest odds – courtesy of Grosvenor Sport:
Rosallion - 5/4
Henry Longfellow - 4/1
Charyn - 9/2
Notable Speech - 5/1
Haatem - 7/1
Opera Singer - 12/1
Lazzat - 14/1
Inspiral - 16/1
Quddwah - 16/1
Laurel - 16/1
Facteur Cheval - 20/1
Metropolitan - 20/1
Audience - 20/1
Maljoom - 20/1
Dancing Gemini - 20/1
Royal Scotsman - 20/1
River Tiber - 25/1
Devils Point - 25/1
Soul Rush - 33/1
Dolayli - 33/1
Unquestionable - 33/1Ylang Ylang - 40/1
Brave Emperor - 40/1
Lead Artist - 40/1
Sonny Liston - 40/1
Bar - 50/1
