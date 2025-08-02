Glorious Goodwood on Saturday: All the news from Stewards' Cup day at Qatar Festival

The Coral Stewards’ Cup is the highlight of the final day of Glorious Goodwood – but there is a very good supporting cast of races too.

The 6f dash is always one of the spectacles of the week at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and this year George Baker’s locally trained Get It is going for a second straight win in the race.

We’ll have all the updates from the fifth and final day of Glorious on this page…

It's the fifth and final day of Glorious (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

This is how our ‘expert’ panel have tried to pick out seven Saturday winners in the Chichester Observer tipping competition to try to win £250 for charity.

Goodwood said on Saturday morning: “The going for day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, Saturday, August 2, is: Good to Soft, Good in places. GoingStick at 7.20am: 6.4. A sunny and breezy day today."

David Stevens of Coral said: “Day five of Glorious Goodwood is all about the Coral Stewards’ Cup, with Hammer The Hammer a very well-backed favourite. There has been money for Two Tribes and former winner Commanche Falls as well, but it is largely a question of how short the market leader goes off.”

Market movers

1.20pm Coral Glorious Stakes (Group 3)

Arabian Crown – 3/1 from 4/1

1.55pm Coral Summer Handicap

Feigning Madness – 8/1 from 10/1

3.05pm Coral Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap)

Hammer The Hammer – 9/2 from 13/2

Two Tribes – 12/1 from 20/1

Commanche Falls – 18/1 from 25/1