The 10th Qatar Goodwood Festival – aka Glorious Goodwood – begins today.

Five days of top-class flat racing action on the South Downs starts with an eight-race card featuring the Goodwood Cup and the Lennox Stakes.

We will have all the news, views and photos from the opening day on this page as the action unfolds on day one of what promises to be a week full of thrilling racing action – with some of the world’s top-rated horses on show during the festival.

Before day one had even begun, there was a major disappointment ahead of day two and Wednesday’s £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes, with the favourite Rosallion ruled out.

The sun shines on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival | Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Racegoers had been looking forward to seeing if the Richard Hannon stable star could win the week’s biggest race, but Hannon said the horse was suffering from a slight respiratory infection and was not himself – adding it was not a difficult decision not to run him.

ITV Racing reporter Luke Harvey opened the daily live TV coverage of the festival by praising the Goodwood groundstaff, saying the turf was ‘immaculate’.

The Johnny Murtagh-trained Take Heart produced a game performance to take the opening race of this year’s festival, the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap.

William Buick riding Aomori City to win The HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Ridden by Murtagh’s stable jockey Ben Coen, four-year-old Take Heart (7/1) was near the head of the 17-runner field turning into the home straight and made good use of that position to hold off the late finish of 3/1 favourite Enfjaar by a neck.

Enfjaar had won the John Smith’s Cup at York on his previous start, a race in which Take Heart finished eighth, but an additional 7lb concession proved just too much today. There was another length back to third-placed Tony Montana and the same distance to Max Mayhem, who finished fourth.

Murtagh said: “Ben said he was going to sit closer. In York we got a bad draw, he had to drop in, and they didn't go fast. I thought the make-up of the race today suggested they would go fast but they didn't and he stayed on in the end.

"Take Heart did a nice piece of work the other day and Ben said he would be a bit more aggressive from the gates. He was closer than probably we had planned, but he said they were going so slow that he brought him into the race, and he did it very well."

Coen said: “Probably earlier in the year I spoilt Take Heart a bit. I wasn't giving him enough credit for how much pace he has. The last day, you can put a line through it, and I thought he did well to finish where he did. There wasn't enough pace on.

"I fancied this lad today. We went slow. I wanted to sit a bit further back but I kept going forward. He didn’t do much when we quickened up and got to the front, but he was good.”

The Qatar Goodwood Festival will enjoy unprecedented TV exposure from the likes of Fox Sports in the US, ESPN / Disney + in South America and Caribbean, and SuperSport in Africa.

Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and HBA Media (HBA), working with Goodwood Racecourse, have ensured that the Festival, which features three Group 1 races, will be available to watch in more than 180 countries.

ESPN / Disney + and SuperSport are taking the full festival for the first time – on the back of taking just Sussex Stakes day last year – while first-time broadcasters include Racing.com (Australia) Sportsnet (Canada), Transvision (Indonesia), NTV (Mongolia) and Eurovision (Europe).

Aomori City proved too good for his rivals in the G2 HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes, handing trainer Charlie Appleby a second win in the seven-furlong contest after champion juvenile Pinatubo in 2019. Winning jockey William Buick tracked leader Cool Hoof Luke into the straight, and after switching out passing the cutaway, Aomori City (2/1F) quickened strongly for a convincing success.

He finished a length and three-quarters ahead of runner-up Wolf Of Badenoch, who was last of the seven runners turning for home before putting in a good effort on the outside of the field.

Aomori City made a winning debut at Nottingham last month and finished third over six furlongs in Newmarket’s G2 July Stakes.

Appleby said: “William had obviously decided just before the cutaway to angle out and he was travelling well. When they've ran to that level over six, you are going to be confident they are going to travel well and he did that. Once Will decided it was time to give him a kick, he had plenty of horse under him.

"We had toyed with the idea of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf for Aomori City over the past couple of weeks. Al Qudra went and won on Saturday and he’s probably a horse we’ll pinpoint towards that race – it doesn’t mean we can’t run two in it. We’ll keep all options open for Aomori City. On the evidence of what we saw in the July Stakes, we thought coming into this race that stepping up to seven would suit, and he cut it at a decent level there. Today was a marked improvement on what we saw [before]. He was neat – he had to be brave there; he got tightened up on the turns, and that does no harm in educating them towards the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.”

Buick said: “Being where we were was always the plan, but we just had to tussle for our position at the top of the hill and round the turn, which just gave a bit of pressure, but he was very brave and got stuck in.

