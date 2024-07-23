Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Hannon has hailed Rosallion as “everything you could ever dream of” as he builds up to next week’s G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, the £1m highlight of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Rosallion is currently the world’s highest-rated miler, having produced exhilarating come-from-behind performances to take the G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas and G1 St James’s Palace Stakes.

The son of Blue Point had to settle for second on his comeback behind Notable Speech in the 2,000 Guineas but turned the tables on the Godolphin colt in no uncertain fashion at Royal Ascot.

Notable Speech is due to be among the opposition once again, as is the St James’s Palace Stakes runner-up Henry Longfellow and G1 Dubai Turf victor Facteur Cheval.

Rosallion is top-rated with the bookies for the Qatar Sussex Stakes | Picture: Francesca Altoft

Speaking at a stable visit organised by Goodwood Racecourse, Hannon said: “You always dream and hope that they are something that they are probably not, but this fella is probably everything you could ever dream of. My dad might disagree but I think Rosallion is the best miler we have had and certainly the best since Canford Cliffs. Time will tell whether he is better.

“Rosallion has won three Group Ones, including one as a two-year-old, and has got better with every run. He can sometimes be a little bit keen, but he has always been professional. He is in such good nick and has never been moving better. I think he is peaking. He has been a different horse since the 2,000 Guineas and he has turned from a boy to a man as the season has progressed.

“The Irish 2,000 Guineas was not run to suit him and that’s maybe why he didn’t have loads to spare, but he made up loads of ground and clocked 42mph at one stage. We might ride him a little closer to the pace at Goodwood.

“To run down Aidan’s horse [Henry Longfellow] at Ascot was impressive – he picked up a horse which got first run on him – but his late challenges have not been by design. He needed to get out a few strides before he did but, if you have enough horse, you can pretty much get out of anywhere.

Rosallion leading the string this morning | Picture: Francesca Altoft

“There were three Guineas winners in the St James’s Palace Stakes. For me it was a championship race. This time we are taking on older horses for the first time, so it is a new challenge. I am hoping the track at Goodwood won’t be a problem. It is an unknown. The tracks he has run at – Ascot, Newbury, Doncaster, Longchamp, the Curragh – are flat. I am not sure he came down the hill that well at Newmarket, so it is a little bit of a worry.

“He has more experience now and is taking on horses he has beaten before. His style of running means he sails a bit close to the wind. It’s not good for my heart but racing fans also like it. It is exciting.

“A good horse brings something money can’t buy, no matter who you are. Everybody feels the difference and excitement with a horse like this. It is what we do it for, being able to take your best horse to the best meetings. It is good for business and shows we are as good as anyone.

“He has always been a bit special. You can sometimes be guilty of describing horses how you hope they are rather than what they actually are. I feel this fella has now proved it. He has been massively important to us and the horse of my career so far. I have won Classics and Group Ones but this horse seems a little bit more.

“Maybe I didn’t appreciate things early in my career as much as I should have. Then when you have a few years when you don’t have really good horses, you really miss them. So when you get one again, you are not going to allow the moment to pass you by.

“When you go to sleep at night, he is the one you are thinking about. He has a massive following and a lot of people ask about him. Really good horses reach far and wide, which is great. He has changed my professional life being part of these big races all the time.

“After this race, we might take in a Prix du Moulin and then put him away. Whether he stays in training next year is a decision for Sheik Mohammed Obaid but I very much hope so.”

Hannon confirmed that Haatem would miss the Qatar Goodwood Festival in favour of a trip to France: “Haatem will go for the Prix Jacques Le Marois. He is reliable, sound and talented, and a Group One win will surely come his way soon. He has exceeded expectations and wears his heart on his sleeve.”

On the rest of his Goodwood team, Hannon added: “We should have around 20 runners over the meeting. We have a nice horse going in Great Bedwyn. Principality could go for the Vintage Stakes. He wants seven furlongs. He ran better at Newbury but hit a flat spot before getting going again.

“Xanthe, who was sixth in the Queen Mary Stakes, will go for the Alice Keppel, and Hawaiian and The Actor might run in the Molecomb.

“Our Terms plus Tawash and Wheels Of Fire, who are both owned by Al Shaqab, will be aimed at maidens. They all ran promisingly on their debuts. We have been waiting for these races for the Al Shaqab horses.

“Voyage didn’t scope well after running poorly at Royal Ascot. There are a couple of options for him, and I think Classic will run well in the Golden Mile.”