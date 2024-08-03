Glorious Goodwood Saturday tipping competition: £250 up for grabs for charity in Chichester Observer contest

Never mind the Sussex Stakes and the Goodwood Cup, today brings the contest they’re all talking about … and we don’t even mean the Coral Stewards’ Cup. No, the Chichester Observer tipping competition is where the real action is at on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Coral have kindly boosted their sponsorship of this annual contest to £250 – which will go to a charity of the winner’s choice.

We like to assemble a crack team of tipping experts to come up with seven surefire winners from Goodwood’s top-quality Saturday card – but once again e couldn’t find any such pundits, so instead Observer sports editor Steve Bone, Goodwood events MD Adam Waterworth, Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell, Coral head of PR Dave Stevens and the Racing Post’s Mark Storey will put their reputations on the line.

Whoever finds the most winners from their seven selections can name the charity that claims the prize money. In the event of a tie, there’ll be a countback on places.

The feature race of the day is the annual cavalry charge of the Stewards’ Cup at 3.35pm – the final one of four races you can see live on ITV if you’re not at the course yourself.

Here are their seelctions – follow the panel’s choices if you dare!

Goodwood events MD Adam Waterworth: 150 Al Aasy, 225 Euchen Glen, 300 Caius Chorister, 335 Albasheer, 410 Ballymount Boy, 445 Consolidation, 520 Native Warrior.

Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell: 150 Al Aasy, 225 Dancing in Paris, 300 Caius Chorister, 335 Seven Questions, 410 Spanish Blaze, 445 Consolidation, 520 Celtic Warrior.

Coral head of PR Dave Stevens: 1.50 Phantom Flight, 2.25 True Legend, 3.00 Free Wind, 3.35 Lethal Levi, 4.10 Mission To Moon, 4.45 Consolidation, 5.20 Rowayeh.

Mark Storey of the Racing Post: 150 Almeric, 225 Great Bedwyn, 300 Free Wind, 335 Summerghand, 410 Jethanger, 445 Consolidation, 520 Rowayeh.

Observer sports ediror Steve Bone: 150 Aimeric, 225 Fairbanks, 300 Grateful, 335 Summerghand, 410 Mission To Moon, 445 Sir Peter Fossick, 520 Dutch Decoy.

We’ll have news of the winner here later, plus all the rest of the news from Saturday’s action on the Downs.