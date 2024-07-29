Glorious Goodwood Tuesday selections: Kyprios and Kinross can prove their worth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s one of the highlights of the flat racing season – and it begins tomorrow (Tuesday): Glorious Goodwood.

The first day of racing is headlined by the £500,000 Goodwood Cup.

On day one, the action kicks off at 1.50 with the Chesterfield Cup before rounding off at 5.55 with a much more serene class three fillies’ handicap.

See below to discover the best tips from day one of Glorious Goodwood courtesy of BoyleSports, who will be offering the latest horse-racing odds throughout the week.

Kyprios beats Trawlerman to win the Ascot Gold Cup | Picture: Malcolm Wells

The opening race on the card (1.50) is the £100,000 Chesterfield Cup, a class two contest over the one mile and one furlong trip and 18 runners are set to take it on. The Roger Varian-trained Enfjaar looks the one to beat with Jim Crowely on board, a lightly-raced four-year-old that won on return at Chelmsford in June and followed up to win the John Smith’s Cup at York 17 days ago.

Of his rivals, Stay Well chased home Enfjaar at Chelmsford and heads the gamers, while Bystander cannot be discounted having been a winner on the all-weather and hitting the frame in a strong Newmarket handicap.

Race two on the card (2.25) is another group two contest, this time for the two-year-old’s in class one for the Vintage Stakes with a prize pot of £175,000 on offer. Of the eight-runner field, preference here heads to The Parthenon from the powerhouse Aidan O’Brien yard, a Kingman colt who was thrown in at the deep end when fifth of seven in the Marble Hill at the Curragh before landing his odds at Gowran Park last time out. An Outlaw’s Grace can run him close, fourth in the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly just over a week for trainer Richard Hannon, who won this race list year with Haatem.

Another Group 2 race marks the third contest on Goodwood’s day one card with the Lennox Stakes over seven furlongs (3.00). Kinross is aiming to win this race for a third time for trainer Ralph Beckett, having won it in 2021 and 2023 while finishing second in 2022. The fast improving English Oak rates the main danger from the Ed Walker yard, a fine winner of the Buckingham Palace handicap at Royal Ascot. Noble Dynasty from the powerful Godolphin yard is one to note too having landed a Group 3 at Newmarket last time out.

The feature race of the opening day arrives at 3.35 - the Goodwood Cup - which marks race four on the card with a prize pot of a cool £500,000 and £283,550 of that heading the way of the winner. Kyprios for trainer Aidan O’Brien looked back to his best when landing the Ascot Gold Cup six weeks ago and is a previous winner of this race back in 2022 so looks the class of the field here. Gregory had a poor run in the Ascot Gold Cup but should bounce back, while the top-class Trueshan can never be discounted but trainer Alan King will be desperate for the rain to arrive to consider running the eight-year-old.

Latest Goodwood Cup odds courtesy of Boyle Sports:

Kyprios - 1/2

Sweet William - 7/1

Coltrane - 15/2

Gregory - 9/1

Trueshan - 12/1

Al Qareem - 22/1

Tashkhan - 66/1

The class two handicap over five furlongs is up next at 4.10 with 13 runners set to tackle the five furlong sprint trip. Preference here heads to Fair Wind, a course and distance winner who scored for a third time this season when landing a 17-runner Ascot contest just over a fortnight ago in cosy style. Of his rivals, Jm Jungle rates the chief threat, a back-to-back handicap winner last summer, including one at Glorious Goodwood when landing the World Pool Handicap.

A £60,000 valuable maiden contest marks race six of the Goodwood card (4.45) and plenty of two-year-old’s are in with a shout here of the 15 runner field. £360,000 recruit Carrados for trainer Archie Watson was a runner up in a course and distance novice seven weeks ago and three who finished behind him have since gone on to win so that form stacks up heading into Glorious Goodwood.

The penultimate race on the opening day at Goodwood sees 13 runners tackle the mile handicap in class three (5.20) with preference given to Circe to follow up a win at Newbury last time out, while the finale on the first day of action (5.55) can go to Executive Decision, fourth at Ascot 18 days ago and appeals most having eased slightly in the weights.

Goodwood selections - day one

1.50 - Enfjaar

2.25 - The Parthenon

3.00 - Kinross

3.35 - Kyprios

4.10 - Fair Wind

4.45 - Carrados

5.20 - Circe