Glorious Goodwood: Tuesday's updates - and Sussex Stakes hit by major setback
and live on Freeview channel 276
Five days of top-class flat racing action on the South Downs starts with an eight-race card featuring the Goodwood Cup and the Lennox Stakes.
We will have all the news, views and photos from the opening day on this page as the action unfolds on day one of what promises to be a week full of thrilling racing action – with some of the world’s top-rated horses on show during the festival.
Before day one had even begun, there was a major disappointment ahead of day two and Wednesday’s £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes, with the favourite Rosallion ruled out.
Racegoers had been looking forward to seeing if the Richard Hannon stable star could win the week’s biggest race, but Hannon said the horse was suffering from a slight respiratory infection and was not himself – adding it was not a difficult decision not to run him.
It is a major setback – but does open up the race in betting terms.
Meanwhile, the going for day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Tuesday, July 30, is: Good. GoingStick at 6.40am: 7.3
Weather: 82.4mm rain July 1-July 23. 8.8mm rain last Thursday.
Dry, sunny and warm for today (Tue) and tomorrow (Weds). Possibility of thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon. Sunshine and chance of a shower on Friday and Saturday.
See how director of racing Ed Arkell was looking forward to Glorious week here and see Goodwood MD Adam Waterworth’s preview here.
Here are some selections for Tuesday’s racing courtesy of BoyleSports…
1.50 - Enfjaar
2.25 - The Parthenon
3.00 - Kinross
3.35 - Kyprios
4.10 - Fair Wind
4.45 - Carrados
5.20 - Circe
5.55 - Executive Decision
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.