Glorious Goodwood: Tuesday's updates as Goodwood Cup headlines the opening day line-up
Five days of top-class flat racing action on the South Downs starts with an eight-race card featuring the Goodwood Cup and the Lennox Stakes.
We will have all the news, views and photos from the opening day on this page as the action unfolds on day one of what promises to be a week full of thrilling racing action – with some of the world’s top-rated horses on show during the festival.
See how director of racing Ed Arkell was looking forward to Glorious week here and see Goodwood MD Adam Waterworth’s preview here.
Here are some selections for Tuesday’s racing courtesy of BoyleSports…
1.50 - Enfjaar
2.25 - The Parthenon
3.00 - Kinross
3.35 - Kyprios
4.10 - Fair Wind
4.45 - Carrados
5.20 - Circe
5.55 - Executive Decision
