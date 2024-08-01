Glorious Goodwood: Updates as Magnolia Cup and Nassau Stakes dominate Ladies' Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s day three at the Qatar Goodwood Festival – and for many it will be the high point of the week.

Thursday, as always at Glorious, is Ladies’ Day, featuring the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes and – at the start of the afternoon – the Magnolia Cup, a race for amateur female riders which has raised more than £2.4m for charities since it was launched just over a decade ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday will bring more high-class racing – here’s a preview, selections and Nassau Stakes odds – and some spectacular sights as the ladies show off their festival week fashion and the biggest crowd of the week so far enjoy one of Sussex’s top sporting and social occasions of the year.

It's Ladies' Day at Goodwood | Picture: Malcolm Wells

We’ll have updates on this page, including news of the going, the weather forecast (in which there’s an outside chance of a thunderstorm later in the day) and then all the reports and reaction when racing starts.