Glorious Goodwood: Updates as Magnolia Cup and Nassau Stakes dominate Ladies' Day
Thursday, as always at Glorious, is Ladies’ Day, featuring the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes and – at the start of the afternoon – the Magnolia Cup, a race for amateur female riders which has raised more than £2.4m for charities since it was launched just over a decade ago.
Already this week on the Downs we have seen Kyprios win the Goodwood Cup on a stunning opening day and Notable Speech pull off an impressive Sussex Stakes victory.
Thursday will bring more high-class racing – here’s a preview, selections and Nassau Stakes odds – and some spectacular sights as the ladies show off their festival week fashion and the biggest crowd of the week so far enjoy one of Sussex’s top sporting and social occasions of the year.
We’ll have updates on this page, including news of the going, the weather forecast (in which there’s an outside chance of a thunderstorm later in the day) and then all the reports and reaction when racing starts.
