Horsham Judo Club member Ellery May took part in the Sussex Red & Yellow Belt U16 championships held at Ashington Leisure Centre.

Ellery continues to build on his medal tally, winning another gold medal at the event.

His first contest was an outright win by throwing his opponent on to his back.

The second contest was again an outright win – having first scored a waza-ari (5 points for throwing his opponent on to his side) he followed this up with the Ippon 10 points throw onto the back.

Gold winner Ellery is second from left here

His last contest saw him out class his opponent with a 20-second hold down for Ippon.

Ellery's next competition will be the county championships in April at Worthing.

The club train on Tuesday evenings at the Millennium Hall, Crawley Road, Roffey and welcome new members.

For further details contact Derek Paxton on 07778 670124.