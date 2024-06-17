Good win for Guestling BC
R Doswell, J Ross, S Davies won 24 - 8: L Harford, R Selby, I Tree won 15-11: I Fletcher, N Doe, R Fox lost 16-19: B Pearson, C Parslow, M Bailey won 18-11.
Guestling 60 Cranbrook 64 [Guestling names only]
I Fletcher, S Stunt, S Davies won 24 - 11: B Pearson, P Jobbins, P Stunt lost 11-16: P Southall, C Parslow, A Ellison drew 17-17: R Stoodley, E Ripley, I Tree lost 8-20.
Guestling 38 Hellingly 63 [Guestling names only]
R Selby, A Ellison, R Fox lost 7-19: L Harford, J Ross, S Davies won 14-13: N Doe, C Lamb, M Bailey lost 7-15: P Jobbins, S Potter, G Gibbs lost 10-16.
Beckley 37 Guestling 42 [Guestling names only]
R Stoodley, R Selby, S Davies won 12-10: L Harford, E Ripley, C Parslow lost 15-17: P Jobbins, C Lamb, A Ellison won 15-10
