Good wins for Petworth bowlers
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Midhurst Cup
Petworth played Billingshurst in the first round of this year's Midhurst Cup.
With 2 Triples playing at each venue, Petworth registered a win on each of them, giving a 99-41 overall win.
At Petworth:
David Stansmore, Clare Stevens and Sue Miles won 29-9. Peter Miles, Gavin Jones and Marc Lancaster won 23-17.
At Billingshurst:
Simon Herbert,Ian Herbert and Alex Herbert won 16-10. Richard Softly, Michael Dallyn and Dan Butler won 31-5.