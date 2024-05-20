Good wins for Petworth bowlers

By Marc LancasterContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 16:47 BST
Midhurst Cup

Petworth played Billingshurst in the first round of this year's Midhurst Cup.

With 2 Triples playing at each venue, Petworth registered a win on each of them, giving a 99-41 overall win.

At Petworth:

Richard Softly of Petworth Bowls Club.
Richard Softly of Petworth Bowls Club.

David Stansmore, Clare Stevens and Sue Miles won 29-9. Peter Miles, Gavin Jones and Marc Lancaster won 23-17.

At Billingshurst:

Simon Herbert,Ian Herbert and Alex Herbert won 16-10. Richard Softly, Michael Dallyn and Dan Butler won 31-5.

