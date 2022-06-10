Goodwood hosts racing this evening - here are some tips

The racing gets under way at 5.15pm and concludes at 8.09pm. The going is currently Good to Soft, Soft in places and there are scattered showers forecast. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

The feature race of the evening is the £15,000 Handicap over 14 furlongs at 6.24pm. Saratoga Gold has to be towards the top of the shortlist given his victory over course and distance in April. However, he then finished fifth to Aggagio last time out who therefore clearly has leading claims. Goshen was also in behind his stable companion on that occasion and off a 4lb higher mark, Aggagio has to be respected.

Friday night action returns to Goodwood tonight / Picture: Clive Bennett

Ravens Ark struck at Lingfield in May and shaped with promise over this track and trip last month when a keeping on fourth, whilst Whitehaven was successful at Haydock last term and makes his reappearance here. The five-year-old is clearly progressive, despite disappointing on his final run last term and he commands plenty of respect.

The opening Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at 5.15pm looks a fascinating event. Bet Me is an interesting newcomer for Richard Hannon being by Mastercraftsman. Rage Of Bamby cost €35,000 and the son of Saxon Warrior is also interesting for Eve Johnson-Houghton along with stable companion Kanohi Breeze who should build on a debut seventh at Haydock in May.

Lady Manyara also is one to note, having cost £35,000 and being a daughter of Ribchester. She is related to a number of two-year-old winners, whilst Latifolia has shown plenty of ability in two career starts. Fifth on debut at Ripon in May, she finished a good second at Chelmsford in May and is strongly respected.

Across the rest of the card, the £9,000 Handicap over an extended nine furlongs sees Simply Sondheim bid to complete a four-timer for George Boughey. Successful at Hamilton after undergoing a gelding operation, the son of Pivotal has followed up with smooth victories at Leicester and Lingfield. His winning run started off a mark of 56 and he is now up to 73, but that may not be enough to stop him. Others who warrant a mention include Virtuoso who makes his handicap debut here, A La Francaise who was third at Kempton in handicap company last term and Sir Min who shaped with promise at Wolverhampton on his latest start.

Goodwood Selections

5.15pm Latifolia

5.49pm Simply Sondheim

6.24pm Whitehaven

6.59pm Whistledown

7.34pm Mugader