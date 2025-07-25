West Sussex trainer David Menuisier is assembling a strong team for next week’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, headlined by exciting two-year-old Goodwood Galaxy, who takes his chance in Tuesday’s Group 2 Vintage Stakes.

The unbeaten son of Kodi Bear, owned by the Goodwood Racecourse Owners Group, made a strong impression when winning on debut at Salisbury earlier this month and now takes a major step up in class on just his second start.

“He’s really well, and he’s been really well all year,” said Menuisier. “On Tuesday, he did a piece of work and came through it like nothing happened, so I’m very pleased.”

Goodwood Galaxy is highly thought of | Photo: Francesca Altoft Photography

“When you win first time out, you really only have two options, go for a novice with a seven pound penalty, or take a shot at a stakes race. These days, novices and maidens are so strong that you can easily bump into a Godolphin or a Gosden horse that turns out to be Group class, and you’re giving them weight. At least in a stakes race you know it’s a good level, but at level weights.

“Goodwood is our back garden, so we’re going there relaxed and grateful to have such a nice horse in the yard, but we’re going there to try to win.

“You just feel he’s in a really good place, mentally and physically. Oisin [Murphy] is our first choice, with David Probert as second choice. Oisin did the work with him before Salisbury and David won on him, so it makes sense to have them both as options.

GROG members at Salisbury after a win for Goodwood Galaxy - and they'd love to be in the Goodwood winners' enclousre next | Picture: Francesca Altoft Photography

“Glorious Goodwood is very close to my heart, more so than Royal Ascot, if I’m honest. It’s the meeting of the year where you want to go and show your colours. Training for the Goodwood Racecourse Owners Group there, it’s nearly a dream come true.”

Menuisier is also set to run Sunway in the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday. A Group 1 winner as a two-year-old in France, he was a staying-on fourth in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot and now steps up to two miles for the first time.

“He ran well at Ascot and Oisin felt he’d be better over further. He stayed 1m6f in the St Leger last year so we’re hopeful he’ll get the trip. The blinkers seemed to help him concentrate, so we’ll keep them on.”

Star filly Tamfana will not take up her entry in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes and instead be aimed at an autumn campaign.

“The plan is to bring her back in the autumn, with the Opera as her big target.”