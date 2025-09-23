Goodwood Motor Circuit achieves Motorsport UK Esports Approved Venue Status

Goodwood Motor Circuit is proud to announce that its state-of-the-art Racing Simulator Suite has been officially recognised as a Motorsport UK Esports Approved Venue, placing Goodwood at the forefront of the UK’s growing esports and sim racing community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new accreditation cements Goodwood’s reputation as the home of industry-leading motorsport coaching. Powered by full-motion Exsim VR5 simulators, the suite delivers one of the most immersive and realistic sim racing experiences in the UK. Visitors can expect unparalleled precision and authenticity, designed to mirror the demands of the track.

Motorsport professionals use racing simulators to build circuit knowledge, optimise car set-up, sharpen race craft, and ultimately stay competitive. At Goodwood, guests can now book exclusive Private Race Simulator Tuition sessions with British GT Champion Graham Johnson. Each session is built around a tailored coaching programme designed to push performance to the next level, with personalised, precision-led instruction focused on mastering the racing line, reading every apex, and executing each manoeuvre with confidence and control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Goodwood Racing Simulator Suite is open seven days a week and available for:

Goodwood Motor Circuit Simulator Suite

Individual coaching sessions

Slot bookings

Corporate and group experiences

Private party and occasion hire

With Motorsport UK’s endorsement, Goodwood is now positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of esports and sim racing in Britain.

Sam Medcraft, Motor Circuit General Manager at Goodwood, commented:

“We are thrilled to be recognised by Motorsport UK as an Approved Esports Venue. This accreditation reflects Goodwood’s commitment to supporting innovation in motorsport, ensuring we continue to provide fans, drivers, and members with world-class opportunities to experience racing at the highest level.”

This milestone underscores Goodwood’s vision: to connect heritage and innovation, bringing the thrill of racing to new audiences through the very latest technology.