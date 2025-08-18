Goodwood racecourse bosses and Virgin Bet announce major new partnership

Virgin Bet has been announced as presenting partner for all six remaining 2025 racedays at Goodwood Racecourse.

The partnership includes this weekend’s popular three-fixture August Bank Holiday meeting, two September fixtures on September 2 and 24, and the Season Finale on October 12.

Across these dates, Virgin Bet will feature prominently with branding, ticketing, digital content and elevated hospitality, including exclusive VIP moments for racegoers.

The August Bank Holiday meeting is renowned for drawing top-class racing talent and thousands of fans to Goodwood’s stunning West Sussex course.

All six remaining Goodwood meetings this season will be backed by Virgin Bet | Picture: Goodwood Racecourse

The three-day event begins with the popular Friday evening fixture, ending in a spectacular fireworks display. Saturday and Sunday continue the celebration with world-class racing, live music, family entertainment and a relaxed, nostalgic summer atmosphere.

Goodwood said: “With Virgin Bet on board, the weekend promises to be even more exciting, supporting Goodwood’s focus on creating standout sporting and entertainment experiences for its racegoers.

"This partnership reflects Virgin Bet’s brand purpose, ‘A Good Bet’, which is about breaking down pre-existing barriers and creating positive change within sport and culture.

"This will be reflected in their support of Goodwood’s race meetings – events designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all attendees. As part of this, racegoers will be encouraged to download the WalkSafe+ app – a personal safety tool that helps users plan the safest route home, along with a range of features designed to support safer experiences for all.”

WalkSafe, Virgin Bet’s Personal Safety Partner, was founded in 2020 to give the public greater awareness of their surroundings, and will be promoted throughout the event as part of Virgin Bet’s ongoing commitment to racegoer wellbeing.

Dominic Vye, Marketing Director, Virgin Bet, said: “Partnering with Goodwood is a fantastic opportunity to engage with racing fans at some of the most celebrated fixtures in the calendar.

“At Virgin Bet, we want to ensure that race days are not only thrilling but also inclusive and welcoming for everyone who attends, and our commitment to breaking down barriers and fostering positive change within sports and culture is central to how we approach partnerships like this.

“We’re excited to bring that ethos to Goodwood and help create memorable experiences that resonate with both long-time racegoers and new fans alike.”

Tony Langanegger, Sponsorship Sales Director at Goodwood, added: “We’re thrilled to have Virgin Bet on board as Presenting Partner for our August Bank Holiday and autumn race meetings.

“Their commitment to creating positive change through their ‘A Good Bet’ purpose aligns well with our vision for Goodwood as a place that welcomes and inspires a diverse range of racegoers. We look forward to working closely with Virgin Bet to deliver unforgettable moments across the season.”

To purchase tickets, please visit: goodwood.com/horseracing/fixtures-and-events/august-bank-holiday/